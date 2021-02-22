Mattoon taking steps to annex, affirm industrial use of former LSC site

MATTOON — The new owner of the shuttered LSC Communications Printing plant is seeking to affirm the industrial use of this property and have it annexed into the city limits.

Owner Phoenix Investors, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has filed a petition for the city to rezone this property at 6821 E. County Road 1100N from rural suburban land use to industrial. The Mattoon Planning Commission is scheduled to consider Phoenix's petition during a hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, a petition that the city staff has recommended approving.

Code Enforcement Official Matt Frederick said the city has zoning jurisdiction up to 1½ miles from the city limits and the rural suburban zoning for this property dates back many years to when LSC was operating under the R.R. Donnelley name there. He said the existing industrial use of this property was "grandfathered" in under the city's zoning ordinances.

Frederick said a new owner has one year from the time of purchase to put a "grandfathered" use back into action before the property loses this status. He said Phoenix was not going to be able to meet that deadline, so he suggested that the property owner petition for rezoning to industrial.