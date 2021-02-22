Mattoon taking steps to annex, affirm industrial use of former LSC site

MATTOON — The new owner of the shuttered LSC Communications Printing plant is seeking to affirm the industrial use of this property and have it annexed into the city limits.
Owner Phoenix Investors, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has filed a petition for the city to rezone this property at 6821 E. County Road 1100N from rural suburban land use to industrial. The Mattoon Planning Commission is scheduled to consider Phoenix's petition during a hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, a petition that the city staff has recommended approving.
Code Enforcement Official Matt Frederick said the city has zoning jurisdiction up to 1½ miles from the city limits and the rural suburban zoning for this property dates back many years to when LSC was operating under the R.R. Donnelley name there. He said the existing industrial use of this property was "grandfathered" in under the city's zoning ordinances.
Frederick said a new owner has one year from the time of purchase to put a "grandfathered" use back into action before the property loses this status. He said Phoenix was not going to be able to meet that deadline, so he suggested that the property owner petition for rezoning to industrial.
"It needs to be industrial zoning. It makes sense," Frederick said.
If the rezoning is approved, Frederick said he also suggested that Phoenix petition for the property to be annexed into the city. Frederick said the property is already connected to city water and sewer infrastructure. He said annexation will give this site coverage by city fire and police service, as well. He said annexation will also bring the site onto the city's property and utility tax rolls as a revenue generator.
The rezoning petition from Phoenix includes a proposed annexation agreement. The commission's recommendation on this petition will be forwarded to the Mattoon City Council for final consideration.
In January, Phoenix announced that it had acquired the former LSC plant after it had been shuttered last year. Phoenix is a national commercial real estate firm that specializes in revitalizing former manufacturing facilities.
"Phoenix Investors is rezoning for permanent industrial/warehouse use, as the zoning in place was a temporary variance for LSC, as part of our efforts to renovate and re-tenant the building for new potential tenants," said Lena Levy, a spokeswoman for Phoenix.