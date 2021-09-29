Mattoon to apply for state grant for Western Avenue sidewalk project

MATTOON — The
Mattoon City Council voted Tuesday evening to apply for $100,000 in state grant funding to help install sidewalks on the north side of Western Avenue near Riddle Elementary School.
The application will be for a grant from the Illinois Safe Routes to School program administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The program provides funding for sidewalk projects located near public schools serving grades kindergarten-eighth. The city's project would be focused on Riddle Elementary, 4201 Western Ave.
Grant funding would help install sidewalks on the north side of Western from 43rd Street to Country Garden’s West Drive, across from Riddle. The project also would consist of installing sidewalk ramps and patching existing sidewalk from Country Garden's West Drive to Westview Drive and installing new sidewalk from Westview to Noyes Court. The grant would cover 80 percent of the project cost and the city would cover the remaining 20 percent, $25,000.
Public Works Director Dean Barber said on Wednesday that the city will file its application before the deadline later this week and should know the results by the spring, adding that a contractor could then be hired to work on the sidewalks in summer 2022. He said if the grant is not awarded, the north side of Western will be placed on the city's schedule of sidewalk projects for coming years.
PHOTOS: Mattoon celebrates homecoming week
Ninth-grader Ali Blase works on a float to promote National Deaf Awareness Month on Wednesday for the Mattoon High School homecoming parade. Blase was with other students from Mattoon High School.
Adalyn Young, left to right, and Parker Spear help Builders Club sponsor Kim McQueen decorate a float for Mattoon Middle School on Wednesday for the Mattoon High School homecoming parade. Blase was with other students from Mattoon High School.
Diane Rieck decoates a float for the class of 1976 on Wednesday for the Mattoon High School homecoming parade.
The class of 1976 work on a float titled "Spirit of '76" on Wednesday for the Mattoon High School homecoming parade.
Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.
