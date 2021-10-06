Mattoon to design Broadway sidewalk, streetlight project

MATTOON — The City Council took action Tuesday toward designing the planned installation of new sidewalks and ornamental street lights along Broadway Avenue from 14th to 16th streets.

The council voted to hire the Upchurch Group for $90,000 to design streetscaping improvements for this section of Broadway. Public Works Director Dean Barber said the city will use Upchurch's design to apply for project funding from the state's newly announced Main Streets and Downtowns grant program.

"If we are successful in getting the grant, we will be able to do the sidewalks next year; and, if not, we will construct it the year after that," Barber said. He added that the city does not have enough downtown tax increment financing district revenue, the normal funding source for sidewalk projects there, available to pay for this project next year.

Council member Dave Cox noted that Broadway from 14th to 16th will be the final two-block section in the city's five-year plan for installing new sidewalks and ornamental street lights downtown.

Current work on Broadway from 16th to 17th is nearing completion. Barber said contractors have installed the new curb concrete along on the north side of that section of Broadway and will started working on the sidewalk in front of the businesses there on Thursday.

In other matters, the council also hired Mason Prahl as a probationary firefighter and Cole McKimmy as an engineering technician, and promoted Assistant I.T. Director Dalton Roberts to director. The council also hired Clark Dietz, Inc. for $29,360 to design a secondary clarifier for the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.