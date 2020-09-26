Mattoon to have meeting on bike trail grant application

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A meeting to discuss further grant funding for expansion of the Mattoon section of the Lincoln Prairie Grass bike trail is set for Tuesday.

The meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. will be for officials to discuss a grant application for the next phase of the trail improvement project, a news release from the city of Mattoon said.

The next phase consists of extending the trail from 10th Street to 16th Street. It's part of a larger project that includes additional expansions in Mattoon and Charleston and paving the trail's surface between the two cities.

The news release said the city plans to apply for grant funding from an Illinois Department of Transportation program that was also used to fund earlier phases of the project.

It said the planned expansion of the trail would connect it to Mattoon's downtown area, including the Amtrak train depot, public library and YMCA.

Public access to the meeting will be available by video because of restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, the release said.