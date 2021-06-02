Mattoon to plant more trees with Lumpkin grant

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barber said the Broadway boulevards have a good tree canopy from approximately 14th to Sixth streets, but trees had been scarce east of there until recent years. He said the city planted trees on the north side of Broadway at Peterson Park in 2015 to extend this canopy and has continued east to the business district since then, including with the grant funding's help.

The city intends to plant another 50 trees this fall along east Broadway and in recent road work areas such as Marshall Avenue.

Grants were also awarded to nine other recipients in 2020, including $84,000 to North Lake Community Development toward the creation of a wildlife corridor in Sullivan. The funding will help with the development of prairie grass and pollinator plantings, along with a tree nursery. Applications for 2021 grants will be open July 30 to Sept. 3.