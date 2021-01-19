Mattoon to remove DeWitt stop signs at 12th Street intersection

MATTOON — The City Council voted Tuesday evening to eliminate stop signs on DeWitt Avenue at 12th Street to make this intersection a two-way stop.
Public Works Director Dean Barber said the city plans to remove the stop signs for east-west traffic on DeWitt/Illinois Route 316 on Feb. 1 while keeping the signs for north-south traffic on 12th. He said the city will place temporary message boards on 12th to alert motorists that traffic on DeWitt will not be stopping at the intersection.
"We will do everything we can to make the change over as safe as possible," Barber said.
Federal Highway Administration guidelines call for a roadway to have stop signs at a side streets if that side street carries 200 or more vehicles per hour, Barber said. The city has found that 12th only carries 50 vehicles or less at the DeWitt intersection, he said.
The four-way stop had been put in place decades ago when there was more traffic on 12th. Washington Elementary School, a Pepsi bottling plant, Gill's Drive-In and other locations along this section of 12th that had once drawn traffic have long since closed. Barber has said a local freight hauler that uses DeWitt everyday had requested that the city consider eliminating the stop signs at 12th.
In other matters, the council approved the Mattoon American Legion's request for a $2,000 grant from the city's hotel/motel tax fund to help place a black granite sign next to the M3 Light Tank at Peterson Park. The Legion refurbished this tank last year and is now raising money to install the sign by Memorial Day. The sign will explain that the tank serves as a memorial for World War I and World War II veterans.
Other council actions included:
Selling Lot 95 in Lake Paradise Subdivision for $11,754 to Diane and Stephen Stanley, who own a cabin on land that they lease there.
Honoring Dennis Gathmann for more than 30 years of service with the Board of Fire & Police Commissioners. He stepped down from the board on Monday.
Honoring Michael Nichols as he prepares to retire on Feb. 2 after more than 14 years of service with the Wastewater Treatment Plant.