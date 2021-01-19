Mattoon to remove DeWitt stop signs at 12th Street intersection

MATTOON — The City Council voted Tuesday evening to eliminate stop signs on DeWitt Avenue at 12th Street to make this intersection a two-way stop.

Public Works Director Dean Barber said the city plans to remove the stop signs for east-west traffic on DeWitt/Illinois Route 316 on Feb. 1 while keeping the signs for north-south traffic on 12th. He said the city will place temporary message boards on 12th to alert motorists that traffic on DeWitt will not be stopping at the intersection.

"We will do everything we can to make the change over as safe as possible," Barber said.

Federal Highway Administration guidelines call for a roadway to have stop signs at a side streets if that side street carries 200 or more vehicles per hour, Barber said. The city has found that 12th only carries 50 vehicles or less at the DeWitt intersection, he said.