Mattoon to seek grant for southwest side drainage work

MATTOON — The city of Mattoon has scheduled a public hearing Tuesday on its upcoming application for a $925,000 grant for storm drainage improvements on the southwest side of town.

Public Works Director Dean Barber said the city plans to construct approximately 3,130 feet of 60-inch storm sewer piping from the Little Wabash River north to Illinois 16/Marshall Avenue as part of this community development project.

To help fund the project, Barber said the city intends to apply to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for a grant from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. This program is funded by Title 1 of the federal Housing and Community Development Act.

Barber said the amount of CDBG funds proposed to be used for activities that will benefit low-to-moderate income residents is $475,727. He added that the drainage improvement project will result in no displacement of any residents or businesses.

"The city of Mattoon also proposes to expend $375,000 in non-CDBG funds on the project. These non-CDBG funds will be derived from the city’s capital projects fund," Barber said.

The hearing on the grant application is set for 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St., as part of the regularly scheduled Mattoon Public Works Advisory Board meeting. Barber said the hearing will will provide interested parties with an opportunity to express their views on the planned project.

Community members can attend in person or via a Webex virtual attendance option. Those with special needs who need help attending the meeting and those who need information on the Webex option should contact Mickey Gartlan at 217-234-3611 or GartlanM@mattoonillinois.org by noon Tuesday.

Project information is available for review prior to the hearing from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays at the city clerk’s office in City Hall. Community members are invited to provide comments on the project either at the hearing or by submitting written statements to Gartlan by noon Tuesday.

For additional information concerning the proposed project, contact Barber at BarberD@mattoonillinois.org or 217-235-5460.

The project is known as the Phase 1 Piping for the Little Wabash Drainage Project. The city also plans to make other improvements in the future to address longtime drainage problems on the southwest side of town.

In addition, the Mattoon City Council voted on Sept. 6 to allocate up to $500,000 American Rescue Plan Act funding to create a grassed waterway for drainage that would run south 3,500 feet from west Marshall Avenue/Illinois 16 through farmland to the Little Wabash River.