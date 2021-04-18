Mattoon to vote on TIF grants for downtown building repairs

Regarding the proposed water main project plans, Public Works Director Dean Barber reported to the council that new mains and hydrants will be installed near the high school to improve fire flow and water quality. The new mains will be along Walnut Avenue from 25th to 27th street, and 25th from Walnut to Marion avenues.

"The bid opening is May 5. The work is intended to be completed during the high school’s summer break," Barber said, adding that water service funds will pay for this work.

Barber said the Richmond sidewalk project plans call for replacing the walk, curb and gutter on the south side of this roadway from 12th to 13th streets through capital funds. This work will take place next to the site of the former street department building, which the city demolished in 2019 after opening a new public works building along DeWitt Avenue East.

In other matters, the council will consider allocating two Tourism Advisory Committee-recommended grants from hotel/motel tax funds and one grant from festival management-Bagelfest funds for special events that are starting to resume now that COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings have been eased.