Mattoon Walgreens intersection area getting pedestrian crossing, sidewalks

MATTOON — The city began a sidewalk project this week along Logan Street from Lafayette to Broadway avenues, a project that will include creating a pedestrian crossing at Charleston Avenue by Walgreens.

Public Works Director Dean Barber said the city has been wanting to address the lack of a pedestrian crossing and sidewalks at the Logan-Charleston intersection for several years, and the timing for the project finally worked out this year.

"It's a project we've been looking forward to for a long time," Barber said, adding that the upgrade will be especially helpful for pedestrians from residential areas to the north who walk to Walgreens. "There are quite a few people who cross there now where there is not a crossing."

Barber said the project originally had been timed to immediately precede the Illinois Department of Transportation's planned resurfacing of Charleston Avenue/Illinois Route 16 and installation of new traffic signals there from Lake Land Boulevard to Swords Drive. He said IDOT has postponed the resurfacing and signal work until next year.

In the meantime, Barber said the city's plans will progress this summer with the installation of the pedestrian crossing at Logan-Charleston and related sidewalk work. He said the city will install new sidewalks where there currently are none on the west side of Logan from Broadway to Charleston and on the east from Charleston to Lafayette.

The $131,000 project, carried out by crews from Bartels Construction, Inc. and Fuller-Went, Inc. of Mattoon, also will include sidewalk patching and new sidewalk ramp installation along Logan from Lafayette to Broadway and from Moultrie to DeWitt avenues.

"There is still room for more work (along Logan) next year or in some following years," Barber said of future sidewalk improvements.

Along Logan from Broadway to Charleston, new sidewalk will be installed on the boulevard on the east edge of First Presbyterian Church's campus.

Rev. Matthew Froeschle said he sees pedestrians coming from the northwest walk through the church's parking lot and then go through the Logan-Charleston intersection toward Walgreens without a crossing on a daily basis. The pastor said he welcomes the planned pedestrian crossing and sidewalk improvements on Logan.

"I think that is great. I am all in favor of new sidewalks here in Mattoon for pedestrians," Froeschle said. "I'm a big proponent of well maintained sidewalks."

Regarding other sidewalk projects, Barber said IDOT has awarded the city an approximately $100,000 grant to help install sidewalks on the north side of Western Avenue near Riddle Elementary School. He said the city will work on the Western Avenue sidewalks this year after it receives the grand funding and conditions from IDOT.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.