Mattoon's Lawson, Peterson parks vandalized

MATTOON — Police are seeking information on the perpetrators of recent vandalism at Lawson and Peterson parks.

The Mattoon City Council heard a report about this vandalism from council member Jim Closson, who is the park commissioner, during its meeting Tuesday night. He said vandals flipped over eight picnic tables and knocked over 12 trash cans on May 30 at Peterson Park, and they spray painted graffiti on bleachers and picnic tables that day at Lawson Park in addition to knocking over trash cans there. He said vandals then put graffiti again on Lawson's bleachers and picnic tables on June 1, plus the large electrical box there.

"It takes a lot of time and expense, and our department is understaffed, to be cleaning things up and to go back two days later and redo it. It's very discouraging, actually," Closson said.

Surveillance camera footage has been given to the police, Closson said. Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Mattoon Police Department at 217-258-7901 during business hours Monday-Friday or at 217-235-5451 after hours and on the weekend.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.