Mattoon's Lawson, Peterson parks vandalized

MATTOON — Police are seeking information on the perpetrators of recent vandalism at Lawson and Peterson parks.
The Mattoon City Council heard a report about this vandalism from council member Jim Closson, who is the park commissioner, during its meeting Tuesday night. He said vandals flipped over eight picnic tables and knocked over 12 trash cans on May 30 at Peterson Park, and they spray painted graffiti on bleachers and picnic tables that day at Lawson Park in addition to knocking over trash cans there. He said vandals then put graffiti again on Lawson's bleachers and picnic tables on June 1, plus the large electrical box there.
"It takes a lot of time and expense, and our department is understaffed, to be cleaning things up and to go back two days later and redo it. It's very discouraging, actually," Closson said.
Surveillance camera footage has been given to the police, Closson said. Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Mattoon Police Department at 217-258-7901 during business hours Monday-Friday or at 217-235-5451 after hours and on the weekend.
Memorial family
National Guard veteran Dylan Wiltermood of Mattoon; his wife, Kylie; and their children, 8-year-old Daysie and 7-year-old Layne, look over a field of flags representing 9/11 fallen Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon. The family subsequently attended the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony at the park.
A Mattoon High School JROTC color guard takes part in the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon as attendees stand with their hands on their hearts during "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Mattoon High School JROTC cadets Waylon Hunter and Kyla Russell and their American sign language interpreter Rosa Panepinto, second at left, from Eastern Illinois Area Special Education visit with a community member during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon. Hunter is holding an 9/11 informational sign that he and Russell made to help share information about the Sept. 11 attacks.
A 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony was held Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial family
Memorial firefighters
A Mattoon Fire Department crew checks out the flag flying from their ladder truck prior to the start of the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial doctor
Sarah Bush Lincoln Emergency Room physician Dr. Derek Stout speaks during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial speaker
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Douglas Peterson, who is a JTOTC instructor at Mattoon High School, speaks during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial band
Mattoon Community Concert Band members perform during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial colors
Memorial cadets
Memorial sign
A sign in memory of the 2,977 innocent lives lost to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks stands during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial flags
Mattoon resident Brian Hinton flies a 9/11 memorial flag during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
