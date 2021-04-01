Mattoon's Odd Fellow Road to close for bridge work

MATTOON — Bridge work on Odd Fellow Road is set to begin Monday and see the road closed for about five months.

The road will be closed from the intersection of Old State Road to Country Club Road just southeast of Mattoon, a news release from the Coles County Highway Department said.

The bridge will be replaced and road shoulders will be widened, according to county Engineer Rick Johnson. He also said detours will be in place during the construction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bridge is about a half-mile south of Lafayette Avenue in Mattoon on the road that connects to Old State Road at Mattoon's south edge.

In January, the Coles County Board approved an agreement to allow use of federal highway appropriations to cover 80% of the cost of the $840,000 project. The board also allocated county highway funds for the county's required 20% contribution to the cost.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.