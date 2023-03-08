CHARLESTON — Officer Austin Glidewell and his K-9 partner Bolt are more than halfway done with training to become the Charleston Police Department's newest K-9 unit.

Glidewell, who has served nearly four years with the department, said he freely admits the training is more for his benefit as a new handler than for the 2-year-old German shepherd, who is already capable of detecting narcotics and locating humans and objects.

"The main thing with the (training) academy right now is getting me up to speed with him," Glidewell said of his K-9 partner.

Charleston Deputy Chief Heath Thornton, who is a past K-9 handler and now head trainer, is leading this instruction in-house with support from the department's other handler, Officer Kolbi Kraft.

Glidewell estimated that he and Bolt will start going on patrol with the Charleston Police Department's night shift three to four weeks after completing their training and getting state certification as a K-9 unit.

Bolt, given this name at the suggestion of Charleston school students, and Glidewell then will join the ranks of the law enforcement K-9 units operating in Coles County.

The other units are made up of Kraft along with Kye, a German shepherd, at the Charleston Police Department; Sgt. Nicholas Clapp and Jett, a Labrador, with the Coles County Sheriff's Office; and Officer Brett Hall and Axel, a German shepherd, with the Mattoon Police Department.

K-9 units from law enforcement agencies in Coles County train together and with their counterparts from area departments on a monthly basis, and they provide mutual aid as needed.

Hall said he went into service as a Mattoon K-9 handler about two years ago with Axel, who is 4 years old now.

"I love it. It's peace of mind having a partner with me who quite literally watches my back," Hall said, noting that Axel will alert him to people approaching their squad car. He added the German shepherd's intimidating presence and bark help to deescalate situations.

Hall said Axel is trained to detect narcotics and locate people attempting to elude police, but his role is much more than just helping apprehend criminal suspects.

For example, Hall said Axel led the search for a woman who went out on foot during cold weather carrying a drug with her that could incapacitate her. He said the dog crossed several hundred yards before finding the woman passed out in a tree line.

"Without Axel, we never would have found her," Hall said.

In addition, Axel plays the roll of household dog with Hall and his family. Hall said the dog is all business when on patrol, but friendly and playful with his family and others.

"My wife says as soon as Axel retires, he is not my dog, he is her dog," Hall said.

Glidewell said Bolt has already become a welcome, playful presence in his family's home and demonstrated a good temperament for making public appearances in the community.

The new handler said he has wanted to take on this role ever since he was an officer with the Casey Police Department and saw his father-in-law, Brent Clapp, serve as the handler there. Glidewell said he is excited about going on patrol soon with Bolt as a K-9 unit.

"I think Bolt is a great dog and we will make a great team. I look forward to serving the citizens of Charleston with him," Glidewell said.

