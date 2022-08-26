 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meeting planned on possible bike trail connection to Mattoon hotels

MATTOON — An upcoming public meeting will focus on the city's plans to connect the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail south to the four hotels at the east end of Broadway Avenue East.

The city has scheduled this meeting for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St., to discuss a grant application for creating a recreation trail connection to these hotel at Broadway and McFall Road. Community members are invited to the discussion, which will be part of the regularly scheduled Public Works Advisory Board Meeting.

Public Works Director Dean Barber said the planned work will include the construction of a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle path from the north end of McFall to the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail. He said the trail connection would be approximately 0.25 miles in length and would cost approximately $150,000.

Possible bike trail connection

The City of Mattoon is interested in creating a connection from the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail south to the north end of McFall Road, pictured between the Super 8 and Clarion Pointe hotels.

"The city intends to apply for a grant through the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program. The grant program provides funding for alternative transportation projects, such a bike trail and bike lane improvements," Barber said.

Currently, McFall starts at Broadway and runs north to a dead end and flows into a farm road between two grain fields. This dead is located between the Super 8 hotel and the Clarion Pointe hotel, which is preparing to reopen after a fire occurred there in 2020 when it was a Baymont Inn & Suites. The other two hotels in this vicinity are the Comfort Suites and the Hampton Inn, which closed in mid-May and is undergoing an ownership change.

The city created a connection in fall 2015 from the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail to the Douglas-Hart Nature Center, 2204 Dewitt Ave East. This was the first direct connection from the trail to destinations along its route east of Logan Street in Mattoon, but city officials have discussed creating more. This paved trail runs from the west end of the youth sports Roundhouse Complex in Mattoon to the east side of Charleston.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

