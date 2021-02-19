Moose Lodge to host Mattoon City Council, mayor candidates forum Sunday

MATTOON — The Mattoon Moose Lodge is scheduled to host a candidates forum on Sunday for those running for Mattoon City Council and for mayor in the April 6 election.

Moose Lodge member Todd Reardon, Sr. said all four mayor candidates and a majority of the 12 council candidates have indicated that they will participate in this public forum at 2 p.m. at the lodge, 1212 Broadway Ave. He said the event will take place in the bingo hall to allow space for social distancing.

Reardon said the forum will start with the council candidates and then conclude with the mayor candidates. He said the candidates will all get the opportunity to introduce themselves, field questions, and then make closing comments. He said the moderator will direct questions to the entire panel, not just one particular candidate, and try to ensure that the forum addresses a variety of issues.

