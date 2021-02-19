 Skip to main content
Moose Lodge to host Mattoon City Council, mayor candidates forum Sunday
Moose Lodge to host Mattoon City Council, mayor candidates forum Sunday

MATTOON — The Mattoon Moose Lodge is scheduled to host a candidates forum on Sunday for those running for Mattoon City Council and for mayor in the April 6 election.

Moose Lodge member Todd Reardon, Sr. said all four mayor candidates and a majority of the 12 council candidates have indicated that they will participate in this public forum at 2 p.m. at the lodge, 1212 Broadway Ave. He said the event will take place in the bingo hall to allow space for social distancing.

Reardon said the forum will start with the council candidates and then conclude with the mayor candidates. He said the candidates will all get the opportunity to introduce themselves, field questions, and then make closing comments. He said the moderator will direct questions to the entire panel, not just one particular candidate, and try to ensure that the forum addresses a variety of issues.

"I think it will be a good event for the community, for the candidates themselves, and for the voting population," Reardon said. Early voting is scheduled to start on Thursday at the Coles County Courthouse in Charleston and at the Salvation Army in Mattoon.

Council members Rick Hall and Preston Owen are running for mayor in a race that also includes challengers Randolf “Randy” Hausle and Alex L. Walker. Tim Gover, who died on Dec. 3 at age 82, had served as mayor for 10 years.

The council candidates are incumbents Dave Cox and Sandra Graven, and challengers James "Jim" Closson, George "Butch" Gullion, Zachary Haifley, Scott Harris, Dustin Hay, David Phipps, Steve Ratliff, Rob Scheffer, Trent Seiler and Jennifer White.

