Neoga school district's $3.5 million bond referendum wins voter approval

NEOGA — The Neoga school district won voter approval in a referendum Tuesday to issue $3.5 million in bonds for building repairs and student facility upgrades.

The referendum received a total of 505 "yes" votes and 289 "no" votes. That total included a tally of 475-272 in the district's home base of Cumberland County and 30-17 in the Lake Paradise area in southwest Coles County. No votes were cast for the referendum in Shelby County.

District officials have reported that the needed capital improvements include roof and ﬂoor repair and replacement at Neoga Elementary School, building tuckpointing and waterprooﬁng there and at Neoga Junior-Senior High School, and renovating and equipping science classrooms and library facilities at the junior-senior high school.

Superintendent Bill Fritcher has said the district’s existing bonds from a previous issue will be repaid in fiscal year 2024, leaving room in the district's budget for a new bond issue with no tax increase or possibly a tax rate decrease. The district reported that the annual payment of $275,000 on the new bonds will be less the annual payment on the current bonds of $319,314-$329,371 per year.

Fritcher has projected that the district's share of the property tax bill for a $150,000 home, for example, will decrease by $28-$30 per year when the existing bonds are repaid and the new bonds are issued. The district is subject to a local Property Tax Extension Limitation Law that caps the district’s ability to levy for bond payments without referendum approval.

The entire project will total an estimated $4.66 million after architect fees, bond insurance costs, and contingency costs are factored. Fritcher has said the district will supplement the $3.5 million from the bond issue with $867,227 in federal American Rescue Plan funding and $300,000 in city of Neoga tax increment financing district funding for the capital improvement project.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.