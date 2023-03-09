MATTOON — The front doors of Mattoon City Hall were locked when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Illinois in spring 2020, and subsequently have remained locked during business hours as a security measure.

A newly constructed vestibule at the north entrance to City Hall, 208 N. 19th St., now enables community members to step into the building and out of the weather to call for assistance from the city staff members working there.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said the vestibule was tested on March 3 and is now in operation during business hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visitors to City Hall can access the vestibule on the first floor via the stairs or elevator at ground level at the main entrance.

A list of phone numbers for the water department, permits and inspections, city clerk, parks and lakes, public works, Dodge Grove Cemetery, and other offices in City Hall is posted within the vestibule. Gill said a landline telephone has been ordered for the vestibule, but for now, visitors are encouraged to use their cellphones to call city officials from within this space.

"We had a camera installed there so we can see who's down there and who's coming in the front door," Gill noted. He added that the front door will continue to be unlocked during evenings when Mattoon City Council meetings and other public gatherings are being held on the second floor.

Gill said the front doors of City Hall were initially locked in March 2020 as a public health measure at the outset of the pandemic. Since then, payments for water and sewer service and other city bills have increasingly been shifted online to mattoon.illinois.gov/payments instead of in person.

Security concerns cited by successive Mattoon police chief administrations led to the city keeping the front doors locked after COVID-19 case numbers dropped, Gill said. City Hall had been a more secure building when the police department was located in the lower level, but security measures decreased after the police moved in 2000 to the former Link Clinic building, 1710 Wabash Ave.

"It was time for some adjustments regarding security at City Hall. I am glad the city has done it," said Police Chief Sam Gaines, adding that no additional new security measures are in the works at this time for City Hall.