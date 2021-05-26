Northwest Coles County road to be reduced to 1 lane

MATTOON — A section of County Highway 18, 1000N, in northwest Coles County is set to be reduced to one lane of traffic starting Thursday for road work.

The Coles County Highway Department plans to perform maintenance patching on County Highway 18 just east of County Highway 20, Cooks Mills Road, and just west of the U.S. Route 45 overpass. The work is scheduled to be completed in two days, weather permitting.

County Highway 18 will remain open for use during the patching but traffic will be directed through one lane in the construction zone with the assistance of flaggers, the Highway Department reported. Motorists are advised that travel times will be increased during construction hours. Lanes will be opened after construction hours.

