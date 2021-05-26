 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwest Coles County road to be reduced to 1 lane
0 comments

Northwest Coles County road to be reduced to 1 lane

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

MATTOON — A section of County Highway 18, 1000N, in northwest Coles County is set to be reduced to one lane of traffic starting Thursday for road work.

The Coles County Highway Department plans to perform maintenance patching on County Highway 18 just east of County Highway 20, Cooks Mills Road, and just west of the U.S. Route 45 overpass. The work is scheduled to be completed in two days, weather permitting.

County Highway 18 will remain open for use during the patching but traffic will be directed through one lane in the construction zone with the assistance of flaggers, the Highway Department reported. Motorists are advised that travel times will be increased during construction hours. Lanes will be opened after construction hours.

Mattoon High School to hold graduation parade Thursday
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Funeral service for Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News