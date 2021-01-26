Officials: Political signs, yard signs not allowed on Mattoon right-of-way

MATTOON — City of Mattoon officials have issued a reminder that political signs and other yard signs are not allowed on boulevards or other public right-of-way.

City Administrator Kyle Gill and Code Official Matt Frederick said they have heard talk in the community about the placement of many political signs on boulevards in advance of the April 6 Mattoon municipal election, so they decided to issue a reminder about the city's sign ordinance before even more signs are put in place there.

"We just can't have that. There would be signs everywhere," Frederick said, noting that there are four mayor candidates and a dozen Mattoon City Council candidates on the ballot. "There is quite a slate of candidates this year. It has the potential to yield a lot of signs."