 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials: Political signs, yard signs not allowed on Mattoon right-of-way
0 comments
top story
ELECTION 2021

Officials: Political signs, yard signs not allowed on Mattoon right-of-way

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — City of Mattoon officials have issued a reminder that political signs and other yard signs are not allowed on boulevards or other public right-of-way.

City Administrator Kyle Gill and Code Official Matt Frederick said they have heard talk in the community about the placement of many political signs on boulevards in advance of the April 6 Mattoon municipal election, so they decided to issue a reminder about the city's sign ordinance before even more signs are put in place there.

Wintry precipitation causes several accidents on Interstate 57 near Mattoon

"We just can't have that. There would be signs everywhere," Frederick said, noting that there are four mayor candidates and a dozen Mattoon City Council candidates on the ballot. "There is quite a slate of candidates this year. It has the potential to yield a lot of signs."

Under the ordinance, political signs are permitted in all areas of the city subject to the following provisions. No political sign may be attached to utility poles, trees on public right-of-way, street light poles, street signs, traffic signs, fire hydrants, or any other property owned or controlled by the city. Gill noted that these restrictions also apply to real estate signs, business closing signs, and other yards signs.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Mattoon man charged with meth delivery, ammunition possession

Frederick said political signs and other yard signs should be behind the sidewalk of a property, not on the boulevard. Those who need help identifying the end of a boulevard on properties that do not have sidewalks can contact the Code Enforcement Office at (217) 234-7367

The city ended up having to remove political signs from boulevards 12 years ago when there were many candidates in the municipal election and a large number of signs on the boulevards, Frederick said. The city would prefer to see community members comply with the sign ordinance so that it does not have to do this again, he said.

Who are they? Illinois children recently reported missing

Who are they? Illinois children recently reported missing

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News