Open Meetings Act dispute continues within Mattoon school board

MATTOON — A dispute within the Mattoon school board regarding Illinois Open Meetings Act provisions and related legal opinions has continued into its fourth month.

The dispute continued at the board meeting Tuesday night with discussion of the Illinois Attorney General's Office's Dec. 12 opinion that board member Heidi Larson's Oct. 4 email to three other members did not violate the act, which includes provisions aimed at ensuring local government meetings are open to the public whenever possible.

Available information "does not reflect contemporaneous interactive communications among a majority of a quorum of the board, and, therefore, does not suggest that the board held an improper private meeting," the opinion stated. It noted a prior opinion from this office saying, "a single e-mail from one member of a public body to the (rest) did not violate OMA where no other members replied."

Concerned Taxpayers of Coles County member James DiNaso raised the issue Tuesday when he said in light of the Dec. 12 opinion, Dale Righter and other board members should apologize for "publicly accusing" Larson at the Oct. 11 meeting of violating the act.

"I think the board members that said she did something wrong, you owe her an apology publicly because you brought it out publicly and accused her," said DiNaso, who had requested that the Attorney General's Office review the matter.

Board President Michelle Skinlo said when she expressed her concern to Larson about a possible violation, this was done via a private correspondence between them and not at a public meeting.

"I did not accuse her publicly. She brought it forward at our meeting, I believe in October. My intentions were never, ever to bring it up publicly or do anything with it," Skinlo said. "I am sorry it has gone this far and I believe it is time we get back to the business of what we are here for — our children, our families, our community and our district."

Larson said the Oct. 4 email was prompted by her seeing some of her requests to place items on the board's meeting agendas be denied or reworded. Larson said she wanted to put an item regarding the district's sex education curriculum on the agenda, so she emailed three other members about this request.

After getting a text from Skinlo about her Open Meetings Act concern, Larson said she requested information in writing about how her email may have been a violation. Larson said she did not receive a written response, so she brought the question up on Oct. 11 and asked for an opinion from the school district's attorney.

Larson said she felt that Righter accused her on Oct. 11 of violating the act. She said she subsequently received the Oct. 23 written opinion of the district's attorney, Brandon Wright, and requested that the board release this opinion at the Dec. 13 meeting, which it did.

Wright's opinion stated that Larson "likely violated the Open Meetings Act when she sent an email on Oct. 4" and that she created a "'gathering' via electronic communication with a total of four board members in an attempt to discuss school district business."

On the night before their Dec. 13 meeting, Larson said board members received the Attorney General's opinion that a violation did not occur.

"I have not heard a retraction nor an apology from President Skinlo or Mr. Righter. The accusation was improper and my integrity, credibility and character were called into question without merit," Larson said, adding that she believes Righter and Wright did not read the act closely enough.

Righter said he decided to offer a verbal legal opinion on Oct. 11 after Larson asked the board, "no less than five times," how her email could have been in violation.

"I did not do so in an accusatory fashion or a demeaning fashion," Righter said. He added that, "I was not at the time nor am I now under the illusion that my opinion is the only opinion on the Open Meetings Act."

Righter said he appreciates the different opinion from the Attorney General's Office, but that office is not a court of law and does not have the final say on whether a violation of the act as occurred. He said the district could ask a dozen different attorneys and get a variety of opinions.

"I think we are walking down a dangerous road in our ability to publicly discuss issues when we say every time we disagree with someone's opinion they owe you an apology," Righter said. "I gave my opinion in an objective and informed matter. I understand that people disagree with it, but I gave my opinion in that matter. I'm not going to apologize for some thing that I said is my opinion and I believe in it."

Larson said brought up the issue on Oct. 11 because she was seeking board members' assistance in figuring out the appropriate way to send emails among them. Larson also said she was inquiring about getting a legal opinion from the school district's attorney, not from within the board.

"I didn't ask you for your (legal) opinion," Larson said.

