Parts of Decker Springs Road, Fifth Street in Charleston to be closed

CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston is scheduled to have temporary road closures in place on Tuesday, Nov. 16, for street work on sections of Decker Springs Road and Fifth Street.

The city reported that the first closure will begin at 7 a.m. and last possibly all day at Decker Springs Road from Illinois Route 316 to Old State Road. The second will begin at about 8:30 a.m. and last all day and possibly into the next morning on Fifth Street from Olive to Washington avenues.

According to the city, this street work will follow the same traffic pattern that the railroad had to fix the tracks recently on these roadways. Ne-Co Asphalt Co. will be doing some resurfacing at both locations.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.