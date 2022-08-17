Plans for Mattoon sports complex move forward

MATTOON — Plans for a 110-acre Mattoon Sports Complex with a 140,000-square-foot indoor facility are set to move forward to the next stages of development.

The Mattoon City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday night to approve the city's official intent to support development of the $66.08 million complex, with other votes to come on this project. The council also voted, unanimously, to create a Remington Road-Interstate 57 business district to help finance this project, which will be developed in this district near the southwest corner of I-57 and Illinois Route 16.

Mayor Rick Hall, who joined Dave Cox and Sandra Graven in voting for the intent measure, said he hopes that the complex's development will be the start of economic growth that will bring new housing and residents, as well. He and other council members thanked the half dozen business leaders and young entrepreneurs that spoke in favor of the complex.

"This, to me, is the biggest single opportunity the community has seen in a long time," said Keith Summers with the KC Summers Auto Group.

Council members Jim Closson and David Phipps voted against the intent measure, but Closson emphasized beforehand that he is in favor of the complex's economic development potential and Phipps thanked the project's organizers afterward for leading this proposal.

Phipps said, before the meeting, that he is concerned about the city giving up its increased revenue from within the business district for up to 30 years or more to help finance the complex and about how this will affect the city's debt rating and bonding ability. Both Closson and Phipps have voiced concerns about the city needing to increase its fire, police and public works staffing in response to the complex being projected to drawn more than 500,000 visitors per year.

During Tuesday's meeting, Closson asked project organizers why the city needs to rebate its 1.5% sales tax in the business district. He has estimated that if the district generates $50 million annually, the city budget will lose out on $750,000 per year and a total of $15 million over 20 years in sales tax revenue.

His question was addressed by representatives from Mattoon-based Rural King Realty, LLC, which has offered to donate 110 acres of property for the complex and to recruit new commercial development on approximately 40 adjacent acres that it owns. Rural King has been drafting this proposal in partnership with the Mattoon in Motion community planning effort. The sports facility will be owned and operated by a planned Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. non-profit.

John Hansen, managing director for IRR corporate and public finance, said this firm has worked with Rural King to plan for layers of financing needed to open the $25.01 million indoor facility by fall 2023 and the $37.07 million outdoor facility by spring 2024 while allowing for a margin of error. The financing includes $10 million in donations, $4 million in grant funding and a $10.41 million bank loan, plus $49.43 million in property tax, sales tax, hotel tax, and fee revenue from the business district.

"We think we have wisely layered multiple financing tools together," Hansen said.

Blake Pierce, finance director for Rural King, said the complex and adjacent new businesses need to develop in balanced time to support each other, which will lead to economic growth beyond the business district. He said project organizers have already raised 75%, $7.5 million, toward their donation goal and Rural King has prospective commitments for 65 percent of the space in a planned 135,600-squre-foot shopping center in the district.

Now that the council has approved the intent measure, Hansen said project organizers will move forward on getting construction bids, securing bond and loan options, and other preparatory work.

"We are really excited to get moving on those fine details," Hansen said.