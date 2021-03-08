Police union to hold Mattoon City Council, mayor candidate forums

The police union has sent a questionnaire to the candidates inquiring about their positions on the weaknesses and the strengths of the city's government; on what changes they would you like to see instituted in the city if elected; on staffing levels of the police, fire, and public works departments; and on their ideas for growing the local economy.

Staffing levels have been an ongoing issue in recent years as the city contends with budget deficits related to personnel costs and it tries to reach a new contract with the firefighters union now that the Mattoon Fire Department's ambulance service has been eliminated.

All four seats on the council, plus the mayor's position, will be up for election. The current Mattoon City Council is comprised of commissioners Cox, Graven, Hall and Owen. Graven is serving as acting mayor following the Dec. 3 death of Tim Gover, 82, who had served as mayor for 10 years.