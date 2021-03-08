Police union to hold Mattoon City Council, mayor candidate forums

MATTOON — The Mattoon police union plans to hold two days of live streamed forums this week to help introduce the 12 candidates for Mattoon City Council and the four candidates for mayor to the community.
The first forum is scheduled to feature mayoral candidates Rick Hall, Randy Hausle, Preston Owen and Alex Walker at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by council candidates Dave Cox, Dustin Hay, David Phipps, Trent Seiler and Jennifer White at 7 p.m.
Council candidates James "Jim" Closson, Sandra Graven, Scott Harris, Steve Ratliff and Rob Scheffer are scheduled to take part in the second forum at 6 p.m. Thursday. Police Benevolent & Protective Association No. 35 President John Hedges said they hope to arrange for council candidates George "Butch" Gullion and Zachary Haifley to speak, as well.
Hedges said police officers feel that the forum at the Mattoon Moose Lodge hosted on Feb. 21 was a good start on getting to know the candidates but they still have questions for them in advance of the April 6 election, especially regarding public safety.
"We feel this is probably one of the most important elections in the city that there has been in quite a while," Hedges said. "There are so many many candidates and we want to get an idea of who they are."
The police union has sent a questionnaire to the candidates inquiring about their positions on the weaknesses and the strengths of the city's government; on what changes they would you like to see instituted in the city if elected; on staffing levels of the police, fire, and public works departments; and on their ideas for growing the local economy.
Staffing levels have been an ongoing issue in recent years as the city contends with budget deficits related to personnel costs and it tries to reach a new contract with the firefighters union now that the Mattoon Fire Department's ambulance service has been eliminated.
All four seats on the council, plus the mayor's position, will be up for election. The current Mattoon City Council is comprised of commissioners Cox, Graven, Hall and Owen. Graven is serving as acting mayor following the Dec. 3 death of Tim Gover, 82, who had served as mayor for 10 years.
The forums will be held in the city's Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium. Hedges said the auditorium's occupancy is currently limited due to the COVID-19, and much of the socially distanced space there will be filled by the candidates and police union members. Consequently, he said the union is not opening the forums to the general public but will live stream these events.
Community members will be able to watch by visiting the "PB&PA #35" candidate forum event pages on Facebook.