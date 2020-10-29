Pritzker announces new Central Illinois COVID restrictions

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said indoor dining and bar service would be banned as part of measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in West Central Illinois.
The resurgence mitigations will take effect Sunday in Region 3 of the state's Restore Illinois plan, which includes Hancock, Adams, Pike, Calhoun, Jersey, Greene, Scott, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, Morgan, Macoupin, Montgomery, Christian, Sangamon, Logan, Menard, and Mason counties.
Pritzker said the region has seen a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days, triggering the need for additional measures.
Watch now: Thursday’s the deadline for sending in your mail-in ballot application. If you miss it, here are some options.
Gov. Pritzker tied COVID-19 cases to restaurants and bars in Kane, DuPage counties. Health department data is unclear.
“Something has got to give, and these mitigations aim to cut down on those high-risk activities until we bring down the positivity rate in an area once again," he said. "Because let’s be clear: well-meaning and reasonable people can have fair disagreements about how and where to draw lines and connect dots — but when every single metric in every single corner of the state is trending poorly, we have to take meaningful action to keep our people safe.”
Mitigation measures taking effect Sunday include:
Bars
Support Local Journalism
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- No party buses
- Gaming and casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.
Region 3 is currently seeing an 8.8% positivity rate, an increase from 4.6% in September, a summer peak of 6.2% in August, and a low of 0.9% in June, according to the governor's office. While most regions are seeing sustained increases in both positivity and hospitalization rates, Region 3 on Thursday was experiencing triple the amount of COVID-related hospital admissions since early September.
As of Thursday, including Region 3, a total of nine of the state’s 11 regions have triggered one of the state’s failsafe state-action metric.
This story will be updated.
The 24 most unusual town names in Illinois
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.