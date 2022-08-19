 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pritzker to visit Charleston library Aug. 25

Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions from reporters following "Governor's Day" festivities at the Illinois State Fair.

 BRENDEN MOORE, LEE ENTERPRISES

CHARLESTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be stopping at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

He will be at the library for 30 minutes before continuing his travel to the DuQuoin State Fair.

This stop will be the first time Pritzker has been to Coles County since the 2018 primaries, when he stopped at Jackson Avenue Coffee to speak to voters.

Mac White, chair of the Coles County Democrats, said he hopes people come out to connect with the governor ahead of the upcoming general election.

Pritzker announces gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University

"I want to fire up the people to make sure that they come out and vote in November to keep the governor," White said. "Because I really want to keep the governor and I really don't like the alternative."

With only 35% of Coles County voters supporting Pritzker in the 2018 general election, White acknowledges the lack of support in the area for the governor, but also the faction of Democrats in the county.

"I may be in a bubble, but the people that I talk to are all big J.B. fans and they think that he did a great job with COVID and they're very, very pleased with him on that and his economic record," White said.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

