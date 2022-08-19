Pritzker to visit Charleston library Aug. 25

"I want to fire up the people to make sure that they come out and vote in November to keep the governor," White said. "Because I really want to keep the governor and I really don't like the alternative."
With only 35% of Coles County voters supporting Pritzker in the 2018 general election, White acknowledges the lack of support in the area for the governor, but also the faction of Democrats in the county.
"I may be in a bubble, but the people that I talk to are all big J.B. fans and they think that he did a great job with COVID and they're very, very pleased with him on that and his economic record," White said.
Charleston High School prepares for 2022-2023 school year
Mady Bettinger learns her new locker combination Monday at Charleston High School with the help of her father, Mark Bettinger. Mady said she is looking forward to the school year, which starts Thursday. She's especially looking forward to setting up a table where she'll pray with fellow students during lunch on certain days throughout the week.
Charleston High School is preparing for students to start school Thursday.
GETTING READY FOR SCHOOL
