CHARLESTON — The public is invited to participate in a series of community planning sessions for Charleston's future that start Wednesday evening.

Organizers reported that the sessions will be held through the MAPPING the Future of Our Community program that is offered by the Illinois Institute of Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University in Macomb.

MAPPING is a participant-driven planning process through which local leaders and volunteers create a long range vision for the community's future and a plan of action for achieving it.

A series of five sessions involving 85-100 participants will be held to discuss "Where are we now?," Wednesday; "Where do we want to be?," March 29; "How are we going to get there?," April 5; "How do we make it happen?," April 12; and "How do we make it happen and maintain the momentum?," April 19.

Participants will identify three to six high priority goals for the community, an action plan for implementation, and break into groups to begin work on their goals and projects during the course of these five planning sessions.

After the conclusion of the five sessions, participants will organize a town meeting to share their ideas and projects with the community and engage new volunteers.

The steering committee for the Charleston sessions includes Adam Fifield, Shannon Trueblood, Tina Foster Held, Libby Murray, Joe Sheila Dively, and Sarah Dowell.

Each scheduled session will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 921 Madison Ave. Dinner will be served starting at 5 p.m. Those interested in being part of these five sessions are asked to RSVP their attendance to https://forms.gle/ikgEo6C9KMbvxBJj7.

