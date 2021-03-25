Public safety: Mattoon City Council candidates split on ambulance issue

Editor's note: This is the fourth and final article in a series about the 12 candidates for Mattoon City Council. This article focuses on public safety issues.
MATTOON — Some of the 12 candidates for City Council in the April 6 election differ sharply on whether the city should revive the Mattoon Fire Department's ambulance service or leave it inactive.
In between those two opposing points, candidates suggested having a third party analyze ambulance service date and have the department's trained paramedics respond to more emergency medical calls with Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service. The candidates said the city should place a priority on meeting its fire, police and other public safety responsibilities.
Incumbents Dave Cox and Sandra Graven, and challengers James "Jim" Closson, George "Butch" Gullion, Zachary Haifley, Scott Harris, Dustin Hay, David Phipps, Steve Ratliff, Rob Scheffer, Trent Seiler and Jennifer White are running for the four available seats.
Closson said the city needs maximum police staffing for public and officer safety. On firefighter staffing, he said the city is at an impasse in negotiating a new contract with their union and is in related appellate litigation. He said the city is not in a position to bring back the ambulance service due to budget constraints and to parameters for private ambulance coverage.
"I would like to see an audited treasurer report showing if the fire department ambulance service, when it operated, was a revenue budget surplus or deficit," Closson said. "If current responses by our private ambulance service compromises the safety of our residents, absolutely the city needs to revisit and act accordingly for this vital service."
Cox said the city has been trying to get staffing equitability across the fire, police and public works departments, which all play public safety roles. He said if firefighter staffing stays too large for a town of 18,000, the other departments will get less resources. He said negotiations with the union have been unsuccessful, so the city is pursuing arbitration and litigation "on behalf of all residents."
"This July will be three years since the city eliminated its ambulance service. In that time, there is no proof or data that safety and access to ambulance services has diminished for our residents," Cox said. "Mitchell-Jerdan has invested heavily in both people and equipment and has met every criteria on a monthly basis to serve the people of Mattoon."
Gullion said he would like to see police help more with enforcing ordinances on abandoned houses and vehicles around town. Regarding the fire department, Gullion said the city has gone three years now without its ambulance service and probably will not reinstate it. He said a reinstated ambulance service would not cover its operating expenses.
Without an ambulance service, Gullion said the city needs to reduce firefighter staffing as part of efforts to curb rising personnel costs. He said the city, "has a monster pension problem."
Graven said as society has changed, crime and demand for police protection has grown. She said the city needs to maintain the proper number of officers to protect citizens. She said public safety also includes fire and public works, so the city must seek staffing balance. She said the city cannot afford to be in the ambulance business when there are private companies providing this service.
"When you factor all the expenses associated with the running of the ambulance; the extra salaries, health insurance, pensions, the cost of the ambulances themselves; the cost of fuel, maintenance, and supplies; the city was losing more than a half million dollars a year in excess of the revenue generated," Graven said. She said a reinstated city ambulance service would need tax subsidies.
Haifley said the city should not reinstate the Mattoon Fire Department's ambulance service at this time but should instead continue to "encourage the development of the ambulance services in the private sector."
Harris said the city should hire more patrol officers and detectives, plus drug task force personnel to respond to the substance abuse increase. He said the city also should finalize a firefighter contract to provide stability and a more accurate look at public safety levels. He said the new council and the union may find common ground on staffing between the current 22 and the contract required 30.
"This would be cause to reinstate the ambulance service so that we are not only getting the most value out of our highly trained employees, but also reaping the benefits of additional revenue to offset expenses that will be incurred with or without the ambulance," Harris said. He added that revenues should be higher than before because there is one less private service than four years ago.
Hay said the city will have to wait until related litigation concludes before it addresses any future for a city ambulance service. If that service is reinstated, Hay said the city should utilize federal funds that provide reimbursement for caring for patients who receive financial aid. In the meantime, he said city should still utilize firefighters' paranedic training.
"I believe the fire department should respond to all EMS calls as mutual aid," Hay said, adding that this would be helpful for medical emergencies such as strokes and for instances when the patients weigh a lot. Hay said the city also should provide better equipment for police and firefighters, and expand the police Safe Passage program to help those addicted to drugs get treatment.
Economic development: What ideas Mattoon City Council candidates have for attracting business, visitors
Phipps said the city needs a public safety strategic plan to prepare for annexations, economic development and more. She said the city also could build a grant funded, energy efficient fire station east of downtown to replace the dilapidated City Hall station and serve Mattoon's eastward spread. He also suggested using street corner cameras to deter crime and provide evidence when needed.
"Any decision to fully get back in to ambulance service would need a thorough analysis by a fully independent third party," Phipps said. He favors, at minimum, co-dispatching to help Mitchell-Jerdan. "I do know from past experience, one ambulance service is not enough, and two perhaps is too many. There is happy medium in there somewhere, and it’s critical that it needs found."
Ratliff said he does not believe the city can further cut fire, police and public works staffing while also maintaining the current public safety level. He said to achieve a balanced budget, the city needs to drive economic growth and cut wasteful spending from the top down. He also said the city is overlooking the ambulance service's potential financial benefits.
"A city ran ambulance service is not a profitable venture but would offset the cost of having a staffed fire department," Ratliff said. "Charleston fire is currently running this fire/ambulance model with success at a similar population level. Research needs to be done to see how similar communities are successful at implementing this model."
Scheffer said the city needs to work with both the fire and police departments to dissolve the friction between those two organizations. He said, "We are one city, one government, we need to work together." He said that would help enhance public safety.
"Making the community a better place to live is the best way to enhance and maintain public safety," Scheffer said. "When the community has pride in where they live, crime tends to drop. But, when we have rundown homes and buildings, people tend care less about their community."
Seiler said the police are doing a great job with their available resources and call volume, which includes an increase in drug-related crimes. Seiler said he wants to raise community awareness about ways to prevent crimes, such as by installing cameras, locking vehicles, and securing bikes. He said the city should research ambulance coverage before taking any action on reinstating its service.
"With the information gathered from (a third party) audit and calls for service, the city council and fire department will come together with a true and accurate financial analysis," Seiler said. "After reviewing this information and formulating a plan, I feel that a mutual decision can and be made that ultimately benefits the safety and financial stability of our city."
White said the city should ensure all its public safety departments are adequately staffed and have what they need to do their jobs. She said the current council did not fulfill its duty to provide for public safety when it eliminated the ambulance service, and that choice has cost the city a lot of money.
"I support the reinstatement of our city ambulance service. Our citizens deserve the services their tax dollars are paying for," White said. She said the city should take the three ambulances that were declared to be surplus property two years ago but not sold and either get these vehicles operational again or purchase different ones.