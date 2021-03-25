Public safety: Mattoon City Council candidates split on ambulance issue

"Making the community a better place to live is the best way to enhance and maintain public safety," Scheffer said. "When the community has pride in where they live, crime tends to drop. But, when we have rundown homes and buildings, people tend care less about their community."

Seiler said the police are doing a great job with their available resources and call volume, which includes an increase in drug-related crimes. Seiler said he wants to raise community awareness about ways to prevent crimes, such as by installing cameras, locking vehicles, and securing bikes. He said the city should research ambulance coverage before taking any action on reinstating its service.

"With the information gathered from (a third party) audit and calls for service, the city council and fire department will come together with a true and accurate financial analysis," Seiler said. "After reviewing this information and formulating a plan, I feel that a mutual decision can and be made that ultimately benefits the safety and financial stability of our city."

White said the city should ensure all its public safety departments are adequately staffed and have what they need to do their jobs. She said the current council did not fulfill its duty to provide for public safety when it eliminated the ambulance service, and that choice has cost the city a lot of money.