Rep. Halbrook to meet with district residents in Arcola
Rep. Halbrook to meet with district residents in Arcola

ARCOLA — Illinois Rep. Brad Halbrook will resume visits in his district that were on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A news release said the first visit by Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, is scheduled to take place in Arcola on Monday.

What Halbrook is calling a session of his “listening tour” is set for 4 to 5 p.m. Monday at Arcola City Hall, 114 N. Locust St., the release said.

Halbrook said the tour is “key to being able to meet one-on-one with more of the folks I represent.”

More dates and locations for the visits will be announced soon. District residents can also contact his Shelbyville office at 203 N. Cedar St. or call 217-774-1306.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

