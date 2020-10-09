Rep. Mike Bost says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, wrote on social media Friday that he was made aware of his diagnosis Thursday night.

"Despite taking my temperature regularly and having no evidence of a fever, I experienced a mild cough and a rapid loss of both taste and smell and recognized it was important to get tested immediately," Bost wrote.

Also in his statement, Bost said all staff that he has been in close contact with will self-quarantine until they receive their test results. He also said any constituents he has had close contact with will be notified of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Bost said he will suspend his public schedule and will hold virtual meetings while he isolates at home.