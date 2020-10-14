Republican incumbent Miller, independent challenger Czerwonka in 110th District state representative race

MATTOON — Republican incumbent state Rep. Chris Miller of Oakland is running for re-election in a race with independent challenger Kody Czerwonka of Montrose in the 110th Illinois House District.
Miller, a cattle farmer and grain operator from rural Oakland, is in his first term as a state representative. Czerwonka, an accountant, currently lives in his hometown of Montrose and previously resided in Mattoon. No Democrat has filed to run for the 110th District seat, which includes Coles, Cumberland and Edgar counties, among others.
Kody Czerwonka
The challenger, 27, said has been interested in politics since the 2015 lead up to the presidential election, so he looked at the ballot in June and was shocked to see Miller running unopposed. Czerwonka said he entered the race because he feels that Miller has voted against many bills that would "help everyday, middle-class people," such as capping insulin prices, raising teachers' minimum salaries, and imposing harsher penalties on employers who commit wage theft.
"I am running as an independent because I am tired of the two-party system that has put us in this divisive, hyper-political climate that we are in. People want to lump everyone into one certain party with one certain set of ideals, and there is so much more to people than that. We are all layered. Some of the issues I'm running on are not mainstream Democrat ideas, but they are issues that affect everybody," Czerwonka said.
Regarding his top goals, Czerwonka said Illinois needs to address climate change because it cannot rely on Congress to take action. He said Illinois should promote the development of high paying jobs in renewable energy and convert all public schools in Illinois to 100% renewables by 2030. The challenger said he also favors using term limits and campaign finance reform to deal with the political corruption that has embroiled both parties in Illinois for decades.
"Our campaign is totally funded by everyday people. Unlike my opponent, Chris Miller, we don't accept money from corporate PACs or special interests," Czerwonka said. "I support public funding of elections and public matching of funds for candidates who pledge to only accept small dollar donations. This will allow candidates to spend more time talking to voters and less time calling wealthy out-of-state donors."
Czerwonka said he thinks that the most pressing issue that 110th District residents are facing is a lack of economic opportunity. He said only one county, Crawford, in the district has a below average poverty rate and the other five counties all have an above average rate. The challenger said he believes that access to high-paying jobs is lacking in the district, adding that he is also concerned about the increasing automation of some jobs.
"We need to invest in jobs again, and to do this, we make Illinois a leader in the Midwest in green energy," Czerwonka said. "We also need to bring back vocational tracks such as electrical and plumbing in high schools so that students can obtain a working class job straight out of high school instead of putting themselves in tens of thousands of dollars of student loan debt. This will also incentivize students to stay in district instead of having a population outflow."
Chris Miller
The incumbent, 55, said he is running for re-election because he still believes that 110th District residents deserve to have a voice in the legislature who will represent their values. He said "far-left legislators" from Chicago have tried to impose measures, such as firearm right limitations and taxpayer funded abortions, on the rest of the state.
Regarding his top goals, Miller said Illinois needs to stop raising taxes and find ways to lower them to reduce a burden that is causing thousands of Illinois residents to flee the state every year. He said the only way Illinois can legitimately lower taxes is to get its spending under control and to reduce it.
Miller said Illinois should also regionalize minimum wage increases, instead of applying Chicago area rates to downtown Illinois, so that high wages and the resulting costs do not drive East Central Illinois businesses and consumers across the boarder into Indiana. He the state also needs long term solutions to the pension crisis, including pursuing a Constitutional Amendment to give the legislature the authority to enact the reforms.
"Having said that, there are some reforms we can enact," Miller said. "We should also look at using simple COLAs for retirees rather than compounded COLAs and/or we should look at implementing a 401(K) style plan for new hires."
Miller said the biggest challenge Illinois faces is attracting jobs and opportunities. The anti-business climate in Illinois is hurting districts like the 110th District. It is easy for local businesses to pack up and move to states like Indiana which many of them are doing and taking their jobs with them.
"We need to change course and enact policies that will attract new jobs and opportunities," Miller said. "We also must root out the culture of corruption in Springfield. The influence peddling and insider dealing in Springfield makes it difficult to attract new jobs and opportunities to Illinois. Many of the economic problems we face in Illinois could be solved with the addition of more jobs and one way we can make Illinois more attractive to potential employers is to root out corruption."
LOOK BACK: Check out these Mattoon locations through the years
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.