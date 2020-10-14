Republican incumbent Miller, independent challenger Czerwonka in 110th District state representative race

Regarding his top goals, Czerwonka said Illinois needs to address climate change because it cannot rely on Congress to take action. He said Illinois should promote the development of high paying jobs in renewable energy and convert all public schools in Illinois to 100% renewables by 2030. The challenger said he also favors using term limits and campaign finance reform to deal with the political corruption that has embroiled both parties in Illinois for decades.

"Our campaign is totally funded by everyday people. Unlike my opponent, Chris Miller, we don't accept money from corporate PACs or special interests," Czerwonka said. "I support public funding of elections and public matching of funds for candidates who pledge to only accept small dollar donations. This will allow candidates to spend more time talking to voters and less time calling wealthy out-of-state donors."

Czerwonka said he thinks that the most pressing issue that 110th District residents are facing is a lack of economic opportunity. He said only one county, Crawford, in the district has a below average poverty rate and the other five counties all have an above average rate. The challenger said he believes that access to high-paying jobs is lacking in the district, adding that he is also concerned about the increasing automation of some jobs.