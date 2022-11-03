Republican Miller, Democrat Lange vying in 15th Congressional District

CHARLESTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Mary Miller and Democrat Paul Lange are vying on the Nov. 8 ballot in a newly reconfigured 15th Congressional District that stretches across the entire middle width of Illinois.

The two candidates come from opposite ends of this district, as well as the political spectrum.

Regarding opposite politics, Miller's successful primary run against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville received a boost from former President Donald Trump's endorsement and him headlining a rally for her in Quincy. She has, in turn, been a staunch supporter of Trump, including sporting a "Trump Won" sign on the back of her truck in Eastern Illinois University's homecoming parade on Oct. 15.

Lange said the Jan. 6, 2021 riot by Trump supporters trying to interfere with the certification of electoral votes from the 2020 presidential race and prevent the election of President Joe Biden was part of what inspired him to run for Congress.

"I believe everyone has the right to vote," Lange said during an Oct. 24 phone interview. "Some people wanted to take that right away from a large number of people on that day."

Miller, on the other hand, voted to object to the certification of Biden's Electoral College victory.

She has established herself as among the most conservative members of the House. Last year, she hosted far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for an in-district fundraiser. And, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Co., campaigned for Miller against Davis earlier this year. Both are known for trafficking in far-right conspiracy theories, including QAnon.

Miller has also made several controversial statements. In January 2021, Miller made remarks about Adolf Hitler at a pro-Trump rally outside the Capitol. ("Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future,’” she said, speaking about the need to reach young people.)

She eventually apologized.

And when speaking at Trump's rally for her in Quincy, Miller thanked the former president for appointing three conservative Supreme Court justices who, it was announced the previous day, voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Miller called the high court's ruling "a victory for white life."

Miller's campaign said the following day that the congresswoman meant to say “victory for right to life” but misspoke.

Regarding opposite geography, Miller, elected in fall 2020, lives in rural Oakland in Coles County, just one county away from Illinois' eastern state line with Indiana. Miller's home is about one mile outside the district. Lange resides in Quincy on the western edge of Illinois, across the Mississippi River from Missouri.

Designed by the Democratic majority in Illinois state government who controlled the once-a-decade congressional redistricting process, the largely rural 15th District includes large swathes of corn and soybean fields dotted by farm communities.

Both candidates have professional backgrounds in the agriculture industry that plays a central role in this district. Miller, 63, operates a farm with her husband, state Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland. Lange, 67, recently retired after 26 years working as a commodities broker in his river port community. Given these backgrounds, the candidates listed agriculture-related issues among their priorities.

Miller said during an interview after Eastern's homecoming parade that she is proud to have co-sponsored the National Security Moratorium on Foreign Purchases of U.S. Land bill that was introduced in January by Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert.

"The goal of the bill is to stop Chinese purchases of our farm ground," said Miller, who serves on the House Agriculture Committee. She said the Chinese government is an enemy of the United States, but emphasized that the people of China are not.

Lange said the Upper Mississippi River System's locks and dams need to be upgraded to increase the speed of shipping grain and other goods. Consequently, the candidate said he supports the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden, that includes $829.1 million in funding for the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program on this river system.

"We have some of the best growers in the world and some of the hardest working farmers in the world," Lange said, adding that they need efficient transportation for their crops. Lange said he also is a big supporter of ethanol as a renewable fuel that creates a market for corn.

Miller said she is a supporter of production agriculture and other industries, including energy production. Miller said she thinks it's outrageous that Biden has acted "like a dictator" by shutting down certain oil and natural gas production projects.

"We see that translate to higher food and fuel prices and it's a great burden on the people in the Illinois 15th," Miller said, adding that she has seen firsthand the economic challenges that everyday people face. "We don't need to be burdening them with inflation, high prices and oppressive taxation."

Lange said he has visited all 35 counties in the 15th District and heard concerns from voters about inflation and high fuel prices, adding that he questions the big profits that some companies are bringing in as consumers suffer. Lange said he also has heard worries about high prescription drug prices, which are now beginning to be addressed by the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by Biden.

In addition, Lange said he has heard concerns from voters about the Supreme Court overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. He shares those concerns.

"I don't advocate for abortion, I just think it is a woman's right to choose what she wants to happen with her body," Lange said.

Miller, who is anti-abortion, said she also has advocated for gender being defined as being biological, not how one identifies, regarding athletics and public bathrooms. She introduced the Safety and Opportunity for Girls Act bill last year with the goal of clarifying protections related to sex and sex-segregated spaces and to activities under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

If reelected, Miller said she will continue to support parental rights, core subject academics, economic opportunities, border security and other issues that are priorities for her and her constituents.

"I feel honored to represent the people here. It's an honor to do that," Miller said. "I have really enjoyed meeting the people in the district."

The district leans heavily Republican, with Trump securing more than 68% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election.

The sprawling district, which stretches west to east across Central Illinois from the Iowa and Missouri state lines to the Indiana state line, was drawn by Springfield Democrats last year to pack as many Republicans in as possible.

Miller has a significant cash advantage, with $306,440 on hand as of Oct. 19 compared to Lange's $5,782. In total, Miller raised more than $1.9 million this election cycle, most of which was spent in her primary victory over Davis. Lange has raised just $38,393.

More than $2.3 million was spent on Miller's behalf while more than $3.5 million was spent against her by outside groups this election cycle, according to federal election reports. Nearly all of it was expended in the primary.

Miller defeated Davis, a five-term incumbent, 57% to 43% in the primary.

Staff Writer Brenden Moore contributed to this report.