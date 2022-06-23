Republicans Aitken, Shick running for Coles County Board District 3 in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Republican candidates for Coles County Board Alex Aitken and Andrew Shick squaring off in the June 28 primary election for the opportunity to represent District 3 in Charleston.

Aitken, an Oakland native who has lived in Charleston for the last 20 years, is a registered nurse with Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System and a staff sergeant with the Illinois National Guard's small arms readiness training section. The candidate said he is set to retire from the National Guard in August and was interested in continuing his public service in a different way, so he decided to run for county board.

If elected, Aitken said his experience serving in Afghanistan and Iraq would help him bring a worldview to being on the county board. He said his education at Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College would help him with working with students and other young community members in District 3.

"I just feel like I could bridge a generation gap," Aitken said. He added that his professional background as registered nurse would be beneficial for working with the Coles County Health Department.

Aitken said his goals on the county board would include being fiscal responsibility; keeping property taxes low to help promote business growth; and taking care of roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Regarding the county board's plans to replace nearly all of the aging windows in the courthouse through COVID-19 relief funds, Aitken said he wants to research this issue further before developing his position on the window project and future use of relief funding.

Shick, a Charleston native and Eastern alumnus, works as a sales manager for a roofing company and previously was employed as a dealership car salesman. His prior professional experience includes serving as a probation officer in Coles County, with the drug court and pretrial programs among his responsibilities, and serving as a corrections officer with the Coles County Sheriff's Office.

"I have worked for the county and I have always been interested in it," Shick said, adding that he decided to run now that he works in the private sector. "I have always been interested in running for local office, helping keep taxes as low as possible, and keeping our community a great place to live."

Shick said his background knowledge of the sheriff's office and the court system would be an asset for him while serving on the county board. He said his experience in business and at the sheriff's office, which gets a large portion of the county's budget, would be helpful when dealing with county finances.

If elected, Shick said his goals would include helping prepare Coles County for the Jan. 1 advent of the cashless bail system in Illinois and the ensuing loss of local bond revenue. Shick said he has been researching county revenue options that do not involve property tax increases, such as deputies issuing county ordinance citations with local fines for speeding instead of state citations that send the fines to Springfield. He said such funding could help with sheriff's office staffing needs for community safety.

With a background in probation, Shick said he is a proponent of using this program to help get criminal defendants back on a good track in life and not add to the burden on law enforcement and corrections. Shick said he is open to using COVID-19 relief funds for infrastructure or training needs if possible, particularly if it helps keep the funding burden off local taxpayers.

The winner of the Republican primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election where they will go against District 3 incumbent Michael Watts, who is running uncontested in the Democratic primary.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

