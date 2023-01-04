Retired sexton honored for 35 years of service at Mattoon's Dodge Grove Cemetery

MATTOON — The history of the city's Dodge Grove Cemetery stretches back to the Civil War and its recently retired sexton, Robert Newlin, has a long history there himself.

Newlin began working at Dodge Grove in 1988 and became sexton in 2004, spending a total of 35 years helping lay community members' loved ones to rest and keep up the appearance of this 60 acre property. Officials honored his service at the City Council meeting Tuesday night.

"It's a well deserved and earned retirement. We wish you the best," said Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss.

During an interview Tuesday afternoon, Newlin said he was drawn to join Dodge Grove's staff and then stay there over the decades because it was a great alternative for him to being stuck working inside all day.

"I just like being outside, out in the elements," said Newlin, who replaced Donald Winings as sexton. He added that his favorite time of year at Dodge Grove was spring, when it was time to get the lawn mowers rolling for the season. "It's not real hot. It's nice working weather."

Newlin said mowing Dodge Grove only takes a couple of days, but trimming the grass around the site's more than 18,000 gravestones is more of a challenge. He said the trimming takes approximately two weeks on a normal basis, one week if a lot of workers are available.

Winter presents its own challenges. Newlin said "you have to pound on the ground with a backhoe" to dig a grave after a deep freeze. He added that the sections of Dodge Grove along the surrounding farmland are especially exposed to cold wind.

"That wind really whips across the northwest corner of it and you get some nice drifts down there," Newlin said.

His favorite area of Dodge Grove is on the southeast side where many of the oldest graves are located. Newlin said he always appreciated the history and the old-fashioned designs of the gravestones. After more than 30 years on the job, Newlin said he would still notice stones that were new to him.

"You would think you had seen them all," Newlin said.

The retired sexton, along with fellow Dodge Grove staff, also assisted with other city properties, particularly Peterson Park's Lightworks display. He helped set up the lighted decorations in the fall, turn them on and off each night during the Christmas season, and then take them down afterward.

Newlin said he enjoyed working with Lightworks because Park Superintendent Kurt Stretch has the display "down to a science" and because it's nice to see the finished decorations all aglow at night.

"You have done well over all the years. We appreciate everything you have done," council member Dave Cox said Tuesday night, noting Newlin's work at Lightworks. "We appreciate that all, as well, because Lightworks is a good project and everyone enjoys it."

Tuesday night, the council also appointed maintenance worker Robert Pierce as Dodge Grove's new sexton. Newlin, who retired on New Year's Eve, said he plans to relax and play a lot of golf when the weather warms but he will be just a phone call away if Pierce needs any assistance.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said the city hired Pierce on May 27 to allow time for him to train with Newlin in anticipation of his retirement. Gill said Pierce brings extensive grounds spraying and equipment maintenance experience to the job.

"Those are definitely big shoes to fill," Gill said. "(Pierce) is going to be a good fit. He still has a lot to learn, but he will do a great job"