MATTOON — The developers of the Emerald Acres Sports Connection athletics complex have requested that the city rezone land for the construction of an indoor sports facility as part of this project.

The Mattoon Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the request from Mattoon Sports Complex Inc. at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. This company is a not-for-profit organization that will develop, own and operate the planned sports complex near the southwest corner of Interstate 57 and Route 16/Charleston Avenue East.

Mattoon Sports Complex Inc. has petitioned for the city to rezone approximately 15 acres off of the southeast corner of Dettro Drive and Remington Road from R1 single-family residential to C1 neighborhood commercial district. This property is north and east of the Copper Creek Cottage Memory Care, 920 Country Club Road.

In addition, the not-for-profit organization has asked for a special use permit for it to operate a “recreational center, gymnasium, athletic clubs” at this site and for a variance from the maximum 1,500 square feet of floor area of a physician office in a C1 district. The indoor sports facility that will be known as the Sarah Bush Lincoln Fieldhouse and and the SBL Walk-in Clinic in Mattoon will move to this site, the health system has announced.

Community Development and Planning Director Alexander Benishek wrote in his report to the planning commission that the city staff has recommended approving the petition. He said this project directly aligns with the economic development priorities in the city’s comprehensive plan, although the existing use of the property is for farmland.

“Given that multiple sections of the comprehensive plan delineate increasing economic opportunity and commercial development within Mattoon as a priority, the development of this land into the Emerald Acres Sports Connection facility aligns with those shared community goals, as the project will spur commercial development in Mattoon,” Benishek said.

Recommendations made by the planning commission must go before the Mattoon City Council for final approval.

Ground was ceremonially broken on May 31 for Emerald Acres and some earthwork has proceeded since then. Emerald Acres will be built on 110 acres donated by Rural King, which plans to open 40 adjacent acres it owns to related retail development. The indoor sports facility is set to open in 2024, followed by the outdoor facilities in 2025.

