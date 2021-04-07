Rick Hall elected Mattoon mayor

Hall, who has served on the council since 2007, is retired and most recently worked as business manager for a law firm. Most of his professional career was spent with Consolidated Communications in various executive management positions. Prior to that, he was in public accounting.

"Rick is a great guy. He will be a great mayor," Owen said. He added that the results of the council election were a "great outcome for the city of Mattoon" and its future development.

Owen, who has served on the council since 2013, previously worked as the city attorney and city treasurer for nine years. Owen said he plans to stay involved in the community and will be available to assist Hall and the new council as needed.

Mayoral candidate Walker spoke during the council meeting Tuesday night while the election was nearing its conclusion. He said if the incumbents ended up being returned to the council, he urged them to do a better job.

"There are people out there who are fed up with the direction the city council has taken," Walker said. "There are people out there who feel like they have been ignored by the city council."