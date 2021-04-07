Rick Hall elected Mattoon mayor

MATTOON — Rick Hall won election as mayor Tuesday evening in a narrow victory over fellow incumbent Mattoon City Council member Preston Owen in a field of four candidates.
Unofficial results also showed that incumbent council members Dave Cox and Sandra Graven and challengers Jim Closson and David Phipps won election to the four available council seats in a field of 12 candidates.
Hall won 857, 39.82%, of the 2,195 votes cast in the mayoral election and Owen received 819, 38.06%. The other two candidates were Randy Hausle, 292 votes, 13.57%; and Alex Walker, 184, 8.55%.
Acknowledging that it was a close race with Owen, Hall said he appreciates the support of all the community members that voted for him to be mayor. Hall said he also appreciates that voters have elected a good team of experienced candidates to the council.
"The people elected us," Hall said. "Now we have to serve the citizens of Mattoon and that is what we are going to do."
Hall, who has served on the council since 2007, is retired and most recently worked as business manager for a law firm. Most of his professional career was spent with Consolidated Communications in various executive management positions. Prior to that, he was in public accounting.
"Rick is a great guy. He will be a great mayor," Owen said. He added that the results of the council election were a "great outcome for the city of Mattoon" and its future development.
Owen, who has served on the council since 2013, previously worked as the city attorney and city treasurer for nine years. Owen said he plans to stay involved in the community and will be available to assist Hall and the new council as needed.
Mayoral candidate Walker spoke during the council meeting Tuesday night while the election was nearing its conclusion. He said if the incumbents ended up being returned to the council, he urged them to do a better job.
"There are people out there who are fed up with the direction the city council has taken," Walker said. "There are people out there who feel like they have been ignored by the city council."
The current council's decision to eliminate the Mattoon Fire Department's ambulance service in 2018 to cut costs and to not duplicate the services of private providers was a top issue during the election.
Mayoral candidate Hausle, a retired Urbana and Air Force firefighter, had said that this issue motivated his run and that he felt a reinstated fire department ambulance service would provide better care for the community than a private provider.
Both Owen and newly re-elected council member Dave Cox said they felt that the election outcome showed a majority of voters are ready to move beyond the ambulance issue.
"We have bigger issues than an ambulance service we have not had for three years now," Cox said, adding that there are also great things going on in Mattoon. He also the new council members will bring a lot of skills and experience to serving the city.
Cox, who has served on the council since 2013 and is a automotive sales consultant, won 1,071, 15.47%, of the total votes cast. Cox said he appreciates the support from voters in the election and from his hometown throughout his life.
Phipps, who is an investment/financial advisor, won election to the council with 949 votes, 13.71%. Closson, a municipal risk management specialist who previously worked for the city as emergency services director, won election with 895 votes, 12.93%.
Graven, who was elected to the council in 2013 and is a certified public accountant, won re-election with 886 votes, 12.8%. She has been serving as acting mayor since late December following the death of Mayor Tim Gover.
The other council candidates were Trent Seiler, 738 votes; Jennifer White, 683; Scott Harris, 479; George "Butch" Gullion and Steve Ratliff, both 325; Rob Scheffer, 203; Zachary Haifley, 189; and Dustin Hay, 179.