Road work at Lake Charleston wrapping up

CHARLESTON — Resurfacing work on the roads and parking lots at Lake Charleston was set to be finished on Thursday, reopening the lake to vehicle traffic.

The resurfacing work is one part of a larger improvement project taking place at the lake that started about a year ago.

Charleston Public Works Director Curt Buescher said crews with Ne-Co Asphalt Co. were scheduled to complete the resurfacing by Thursday morning.

Striping traffic lanes and parking spaces still has to take place but the lake entrance from Illinois Route 130 will be open to traffic, he said.

The resurfacing was originally scheduled to take place last month but Buescher said it was delayed because of Ne-Co's work schedule.

The road work also included installing curbs and guttering to help with drainage and the aesthetics.

The city received a grant of $267,000 from the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation to conduct the improvement project.

