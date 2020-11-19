 Skip to main content
Road work at Lake Charleston wrapping up
LAKE CHARLESTON

Road work at Lake Charleston wrapping up

Lake Charleston work

Workers with Ne-Co Asphalt Co. finish resurfacing of the road near the entrance to Lake Charleston Thursday morning. The lake was scheduled to reopen to traffic after the road work, one of several improvement projects taking place.

 Dave Fopay

CHARLESTON — Resurfacing work on the roads and parking lots at Lake Charleston was set to be finished on Thursday, reopening the lake to vehicle traffic.

The resurfacing work is one part of a larger improvement project taking place at the lake that started about a year ago.

Charleston Public Works Director Curt Buescher said crews with Ne-Co Asphalt Co. were scheduled to complete the resurfacing by Thursday morning.

Striping traffic lanes and parking spaces still has to take place but the lake entrance from Illinois Route 130 will be open to traffic, he said.

The resurfacing was originally scheduled to take place last month but Buescher said it was delayed because of Ne-Co's work schedule.

The road work also included installing curbs and guttering to help with drainage and the aesthetics.

The city received a grant of $267,000 from the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation to conduct the improvement project.

Buescher said the remainder of the work should be done over the winter. It includes installation of lighting and security equipment along with additional landscaping.

The effort also featured last year's completion of shoreline sidewalks near the lake entrance. The concrete barrier that was located between the entrance road and the shore was removed and replaced with the sidewalks.

The sidewalks are now part of the trail system connecting the lake and the adjacent Woodyard Conservation Area.

The city also used Illinois Environmental Protection Agency funding to put gravel paths along part of the lake shore, primarily for erosion control but also for additional trails.

Also near the lake entrance, a boat ramp with kayak slip was added.

The city is also waiting approval of a grant application for funds to build a bicycle and pedestrian bridge in the lake area. It would go from the lake's trails to Warbler Ridge Conservation Area.

