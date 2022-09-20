Road work planned for South 33rd Street in Mattoon

MATTOON — The Coles County Highway Department has reported that South 33rd Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic during road work that is set to start Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Mattoon Township will perform maintenance asphalt work on 33rd Street/County Road 400E from County Highway 7/Old State Road north to County Road 600N. The work on 33rd Street will be performed under traffic, which will require one lane of traffic to be in place with direction from a construction flag crew.

Drivers are advised that travel times will be increased during construction hours. Both lanes of 33rd Street will be opened to traffic after construction hours. The maintenance asphalt work will be completed in one week, weather permitting.