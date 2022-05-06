Roe v. Wade supporters rally along Lincoln Avenue in Charleston

CHARLESTON — More than 35 protesters holding signs in support of Roe v. Wade gathered Friday afternoon in Morton Park along Lincoln Avenue.

The Coles Progressives organized that rally in protest of a leaked draft opinion that indicates the U.S. Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Friday's event followed a rally that Eastern Illinois University students held Thursday on campus.

Eastern student Kat Morales, a sophomore from Aurora, helped organize the campus rally and she participated in the Coles Progressives' protest. She said news of the leaked draft opinion generated a lot of conversation this week among her and other concerned students who feel that their rights are under attack.

"I do want to let everyone know that (abortion) is still legal and to continue to fight for their rights," Morales said, of access to this medical procedure.

Participants in Friday's rally received honks and waves of support from many passing motorists, and angry shouts from a few others. There were no counter-protesters in attendance.

Eastern student Andie Polowincza of New Lenox said she turned out for both protests, alongside classmate Shannon Rahn of Lincoln, due to her outrage at the prospect of her rights being taken away if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

"I just feel like every little thing we can do is important to do, even if it's just being out here holding signs," Polowincza said.

Rahn and Polowincza said she appreciated hearing Eastern students and other community members at the campus rally share their personal stories about abortion rights.

"I think it just made it more personal and brought home the point that abortion is part of healthcare," Rahn said. "It made us realize what we are standing out here for."

Coles Progressives member Gary Fritz of Charleston said he was pleased with the turnout Friday for what had been a "spur of the moment" event and was glad to see approximately 60 participants at the campus rally.

Fritz said he is worried about Roe v. Wade being overturned and, if that occurs, about this leading to the right to gay marriage and other hard fought, now accepted rights being rolled back.

"It could open the doors to setting precedents for changes about things we take for granted," Fritz said.

