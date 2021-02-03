Sam Gaines 'honored' to be named Mattoon's next police chief

MATTOON — The city's next police chief, Sam Gaines, said he will have "big shoes to fill" when he takes this post on April 1.

After the Mattoon City Council approved his chief contract Tuesday evening, Gaines reflected on the chiefs that he has served under during his more than 17 years with the Mattoon Police Department and those that served before that.

"It is an honor to be appointed in this capacity to such a fine police department," Gaines said. "I certainly have some big shoes to fill. I understand that."

The appointment will take effect after Jason Taylor retires as police chief on March 31. Gaines has served as deputy chief since Taylor was promoted from that post to chief on Dec. 1, 2017 due to the retirement of Jeff Branson, who became chief of the Lake Land College Police Department. Taylor joined the Mattoon department in 1997.

Following the council's 4-0 vote for the contract, those in attendance applauded Gaines. He was accompanied by his family at the meeting. Gaines noted that his father, Bill, retired from his post at the wastewater treatment plant after 30 years of service with the city.