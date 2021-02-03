Sam Gaines 'honored' to be named Mattoon's next police chief

MATTOON — The city's next police chief, Sam Gaines, said he will have "big shoes to fill" when he takes this post on April 1.
After the Mattoon City Council approved his chief contract Tuesday evening, Gaines reflected on the chiefs that he has served under during his more than 17 years with the Mattoon Police Department and those that served before that.
"It is an honor to be appointed in this capacity to such a fine police department," Gaines said. "I certainly have some big shoes to fill. I understand that."
The appointment will take effect after Jason Taylor retires as police chief on March 31. Gaines has served as deputy chief since Taylor was promoted from that post to chief on Dec. 1, 2017 due to the retirement of Jeff Branson, who became chief of the Lake Land College Police Department. Taylor joined the Mattoon department in 1997.
Following the council's 4-0 vote for the contract, those in attendance applauded Gaines. He was accompanied by his family at the meeting. Gaines noted that his father, Bill, retired from his post at the wastewater treatment plant after 30 years of service with the city.
"It's an honor to be able to serve the community where I have lived my entire life," Gaines said.
In other matters, the council voted to hire the Upchurch Group of Mattoon for $82,485 to design the resurfacing of Dewitt Avenue/Illinois Route 316 from 14th to Logan streets. The city plans to pay for this 2022 construction project with its motor fuel tax funds and federal roadway funds.
"(DeWitt) is one of the most important jobs we have going in terns of the road conditions," said Public Works Director Dean Barber. In addition to the resurfacing, he said the project will include the installation of sidewalk ramps at every intersection.
The council also approved plans for installing new water service, accessible parking and sidewalks, brick boulevards, landscaping islands and decorative street lighting along Broadway Avenue from 16th to 17th streets. The city is scheduled to complete the work this year with downtown tax increment financing district (TIF) revenue.
Barber said this was the only public works project that was postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the city did not want to have downtown sidewalks closed for construction while restaurants and shops there were trying to reopen.
Council member Dave Cox noted that the 2021 work is part of an ongoing five-year project of making boulevard and sidewalk improvements on Broadway east to 14th Street.
"It really does add a lot to the downtown area," Cox said.