Sam Gaines set to be new Mattoon police chief, Jason Taylor retiring

MATTOON — Deputy Chief Sam Gaines is on track to become the new chief of the Mattoon Police Department as Jason Taylor prepares to retire from that top administrative position on March 31.

The Mattoon City Council is scheduled during its meeting Tuesday evening to consider approving a management contract for Gaines to serve as police chief, effective April 1.

Gaines has served as deputy chief since Taylor was promoted from that post to chief on Dec. 1, 2017 following the retirement of Jeff Branson, who became the chief of the Lake Land College Police Department. Taylor joined the Mattoon Police Department in 1997 and Gaines joined in 2003.

In other matters, the council will consider hiring the Upchurch Group of Mattoon for $82,485 to design the resurfacing of Dewitt Avenue from 14th to Logan streets.

Public Works Director Dean Barber wrote in a report to the council that this 2022 road construction project will include milling the existing asphalt surface, patching the underlying concrete pavement, asphalt resurfacing, and installing sidewalk ramps. The city plans to pay for this work with its motor fuel tax funds and federal roadway funds.

