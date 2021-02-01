Sam Gaines set to be new Mattoon police chief, Jason Taylor retiring

MATTOON — Deputy Chief Sam Gaines is on track to become the new chief of the Mattoon Police Department as Jason Taylor prepares to retire from that top administrative position on March 31.
The Mattoon City Council is scheduled during its meeting Tuesday evening to consider approving a management contract for Gaines to serve as police chief, effective April 1.
Gaines has served as deputy chief since Taylor was promoted from that post to chief on Dec. 1, 2017 following the retirement of Jeff Branson, who became the chief of the Lake Land College Police Department. Taylor joined the Mattoon Police Department in 1997 and Gaines joined in 2003.
In other matters, the council will consider hiring the Upchurch Group of Mattoon for $82,485 to design the resurfacing of Dewitt Avenue from 14th to Logan streets.
Public Works Director Dean Barber wrote in a report to the council that this 2022 road construction project will include milling the existing asphalt surface, patching the underlying concrete pavement, asphalt resurfacing, and installing sidewalk ramps. The city plans to pay for this work with its motor fuel tax funds and federal roadway funds.
"The intersection at 12th and Dewitt, and the intersection at Logan and Dewitt were patched last year. We intend to the patch the intersection at Sixth and Dewitt this year," Barber said. "All three intersections will then be able to remain open to traffic during the resurfacing project."
Barber said the portions of Dewitt between those intersections will be closed to all traffic for approximately 30 days for the road resurfacing. Residents will have access to their properties from the alleys and side streets. He said Dewitt will be closed to through traffic for an additional 30 days for the sidewalk ramp construction. Residents will have access to their driveways during ramp construction.
The council also will consider approving plans for installing new water service, accessible parking and sidewalks, brick boulevards, landscaping islands and decorative street lighting along Broadway Avenue from 16th to 17th streets. The city is scheduled to open contractor bids for this project on Feb. 24 and have the work completed by Oct. 31.
Midtown tax increment financing district (TIF) revenue will be the city's funding source for this streetscaping work and has funded matching work along other sections of Broadway in recent years.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, where access is still limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those wishing to attend the meeting remotely can visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC210202, meeting number (access code): 182 288 4287, meeting password: 20819; or call 415-655-0001 and use the meeting number and password.