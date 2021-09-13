Sanitary sewer work planned on North 10th, 11th streets in Mattoon

MATTOON — The city of Mattoon and Stark Excavating are scheduled to install new sanitary sewers on 10th and 11th streets from Piatt Avenue to the north end of each roadway starting Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Public Works Director Dean Barber said in a press release that the work will occur on one street at a time, while the other street remains open to traffic. One block will be closed at a time in the immediate work areas.
Driveway access will be maintained to each property during construction, except when the trench work is crossing a drive. Residents will be notified in advance as the work progresses.
Barber said the sanitary sewer work on 10th and 11th streets is part of the $6.8 million Combined Sewer Overflow Piping Project that was approved at the June 15 Mattoon City Council meeting. The city is funding this state-mandated project through a loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Association.
Barber said the new sewer line installation is the first part of the piping work. He said this work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and the full project is set for completion in August 2022.
Memorial family
National Guard veteran Dylan Wiltermood of Mattoon; his wife, Kylie; and their children, 8-year-old Daysie and 7-year-old Layne, look over a field of flags representing 9/11 fallen Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon. The family subsequently attended the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony at the park.
A Mattoon High School JROTC color guard takes part in the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon as attendees stand with their hands on their hearts during "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Mattoon High School JROTC cadets Waylon Hunter and Kyla Russell and their American sign language interpreter Rosa Panepinto, second at left, from Eastern Illinois Area Special Education visit with a community member during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon. Hunter is holding an 9/11 informational sign that he and Russell made to help share information about the Sept. 11 attacks.
A 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony was held Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
National Guard veteran Dylan Wiltermood of Mattoon; his wife, Kylie; and their children, 8-year-old Daysie and 7-year-old Layne, look over a field of flags representing 9/11 fallen Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon. The family subsequently attended the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony at the park.
Memorial firefighters
A Mattoon Fire Department crew checks out the flag flying from their ladder truck prior to the start of the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial doctor
Sarah Bush Lincoln Emergency Room physician Dr. Derek Stout speaks during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial speaker
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Douglas Peterson, who is a JTOTC instructor at Mattoon High School, speaks during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial band
Mattoon Community Concert Band members perform during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial colors
Memorial cadets
Memorial sign
A sign in memory of the 2,977 innocent lives lost to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks stands during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Memorial flags
Mattoon resident Brian Hinton flies a 9/11 memorial flag during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
“I would definitely say we learned a lot about ourselves on that day,” said Rachel Songer-Reed, a veteran flight medic with the U.S. Air Force. “But I don’t think we healed from it. I don’t think you completely heal from something like that.”