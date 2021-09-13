 Skip to main content
Sanitary sewer work planned on North 10th, 11th streets in Mattoon

  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss recalls being with a group of Mattoon Fire Department crew members that attended a funeral for a fallen New York firefighter after the Sept. 11 attacks.

MATTOON — The city of Mattoon and Stark Excavating are scheduled to install new sanitary sewers on 10th and 11th streets from Piatt Avenue to the north end of each roadway starting Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Public Works Director Dean Barber said in a press release that the work will occur on one street at a time, while the other street remains open to traffic. One block will be closed at a time in the immediate work areas.

Driveway access will be maintained to each property during construction, except when the trench work is crossing a drive. Residents will be notified in advance as the work progresses.

Barber said the sanitary sewer work on 10th and 11th streets is part of the $6.8 million Combined Sewer Overflow Piping Project that was approved at the June 15 Mattoon City Council meeting. The city is funding this state-mandated project through a loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Association.

The new sewers and piping are intended to capture storm overflows from the city's sewer system on the north side of town and convey it to the satellite treatment facility that the city constructed in 2016-2017 on North Sixth Street near Riley Creek.

Barber said the new sewer line installation is the first part of the piping work. He said this work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and the full project is set for completion in August 2022.

Mattoon 9/11 20th anniversary ceremony

A 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony was held Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.

