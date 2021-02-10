Sen. Bailey staff now available in Clark, Cumberland counties

Staff of state Sen. Darren Bailey will be available to meet with constituents on a regular, rotating basis, Bailey’s office announced Wednesday.

A news release said staff members will rotate through 10 different locations in the state’s 55th Senate District.

In the release, Bailey, R-Louisville, said the staff scheduling is to make it as easy as possible for constituents to get help with “whatever issues they may be dealing with.”

There will be two area locations for staff availability:

Clark County, first Monday of the month, 9 a.m.-noon at Marshall City Hall, 201 S. Michigan Ave.

Cumberland County, third Tuesday of the month, 9 a.m.-noon at Toledo Village Hall, 160 E. Main St.

The release said constituents should call Bailey’s office at 618-665-4109 to make appointments.

