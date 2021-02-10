 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sen. Bailey staff now available in Clark, Cumberland counties
0 comments
top story

Sen. Bailey staff now available in Clark, Cumberland counties

{{featured_button_text}}
Darren Bailey (copy)

Bailey

Staff of state Sen. Darren Bailey will be available to meet with constituents on a regular, rotating basis, Bailey’s office announced Wednesday.

A news release said staff members will rotate through 10 different locations in the state’s 55th Senate District.

Lake Land looks at bright side of enrollment report that shows COVID-related declines

In the release, Bailey, R-Louisville, said the staff scheduling is to make it as easy as possible for constituents to get help with “whatever issues they may be dealing with.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There will be two area locations for staff availability:

  • Clark County, first Monday of the month, 9 a.m.-noon at Marshall City Hall, 201 S. Michigan Ave.
  • Cumberland County, third Tuesday of the month, 9 a.m.-noon at Toledo Village Hall, 160 E. Main St.
Jury acquits Charleston man of sexual assault charge

The release said constituents should call Bailey’s office at 618-665-4109 to make appointments.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate hears Trump's impeachment opening arguments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News