Sen. Darren Bailey picked as lead Republican on Senate Ag Committee

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Darren Bailey, a lifelong farmer, has been picked to serve as the ranking Republican on the Senate Agriculture Committee.

The Louisville resident who represents the 55th District will lead agriculture-related legislative efforts for Republicans in the Senate through this new role.

“Our family farms and agri-businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy,” Bailey said. “As someone who has spent his entire life in the industry, I understand the concerns and issues faced by the industry. I’m honored to serve in this role and to have a continued opportunity to provide oversight on legislation facing agriculture professionals.”