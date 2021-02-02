Sen. Darren Bailey picked as lead Republican on Senate Ag Committee

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Darren Bailey, a lifelong farmer, has been picked to serve as the ranking Republican on the Senate Agriculture Committee.
The Louisville resident who represents the 55th District will lead agriculture-related legislative efforts for Republicans in the Senate through this new role.
“Our family farms and agri-businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy,” Bailey said. “As someone who has spent his entire life in the industry, I understand the concerns and issues faced by the industry. I’m honored to serve in this role and to have a continued opportunity to provide oversight on legislation facing agriculture professionals.”
Bailey has clashed with the Pritzker administration over COVID-related restrictions and sued the governor over his stay-at-home order.
In the new role, Bailey will have the opportunity to bring his experience as a former school board member to his service on the Education Committee. He also has been added to the rosters of the Energy & Public Utilities, Health, Higher Education, and Labor Committees.
“I look forward to getting back to work on legislation and serving as a watchdog for the people of Illinois,” Bailey said.
