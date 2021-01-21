Sen. Darren Bailey pledges accessibility as Coles County area's new state senator

"We discovered what we needed to know and we're satisfied," Bailey said.

He said there are still related issues that will likely continue to be disputed, such as high school sports taking place during the pandemic.

Bailey said he was pleased with recent legislation on which he was able to work, including passing some bills with bi-partisan support.

On a local issue, an extension of the city of Charleston's tax increment finance district got the OK from the house and senate. Bailey said he also worked with Democratic lawmakers on legislation addressing prescription drug prices and increased fines for passing stopped school buses.

He also said he plans to introduce bills he sponsored in the House, including one that would increase tax credits for foster parents and several dealing with the education.

He said he's pleased that he's been able to work effectively with members of the other political party "despite the vast differences" they have on some issues.

Bailey said he's already taken over Righter's former office location at 88 Broadway Ave., Suite 1, Mattoon, and it will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. A new phone number for the office will be in place soon, he said.