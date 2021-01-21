Sen. Darren Bailey pledges accessibility as Coles County area's new state senator

MATTOON — He's been the Coles County area's state senator for about a week, but Darren Bailey says he feels he's ready to take over from someone who represented the region for almost two decades.
The Republican from Xenia in Clay County said he plans to make accessibility a priority representing the state's 55th Senate District. That includes keeping the same Mattoon office location as his predecessor, longtime area state lawmaker Dale Righter.
Bailey said he sees the Coles County area of the district that covers all or parts of 14 counties as vital to the area's and the state's success.
"It's obvious that it's an economic powerhouse, and education powerhouse and a political powerhouse," he said. "I'm looking forward to helping people know how they can be engaged. It takes all of us."
Bailey was sworn in to the senate position last week, replacing Righter, a Mattoon native who'd been in the seat for 18 years. Righter also served as the area's state representative before that but announced in May that he wouldn't seek re-election.
Bailey was a state representative for two years before running for the senate seat, winning contested races in the primary and the general election.
In addition to winning the election, he made news recently in a couple of other ways, including experiencing a medical problem that caused him to collapse during a House session earlier this month.
Bailey said he feels the incident was at least partly due to stress. He was tested and nothing wrong was found, and he's been fine since then, he said.
He also gained notice by filing a lawsuit contesting the statewide restrictions Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered in response to the coronavirus pandemic. A judge in July issued an order in Bailey's favor but six months later another judge voided it.
Bailey said the outcome showed that the governor can issue executive orders such as the one implementing the restrictions but enforcement is mostly a matter for local authorities to address.
Many local prosecutors aren't taking those who don't follow the restrictions to court, as was shown by the number of Coles County restaurants that still offered indoor dining despite being against the state's restriction until ealier this week, he noted.
"We discovered what we needed to know and we're satisfied," Bailey said.
He said there are still related issues that will likely continue to be disputed, such as high school sports taking place during the pandemic.
Bailey said he was pleased with recent legislation on which he was able to work, including passing some bills with bi-partisan support.
On a local issue, an extension of the city of Charleston's tax increment finance district got the OK from the house and senate. Bailey said he also worked with Democratic lawmakers on legislation addressing prescription drug prices and increased fines for passing stopped school buses.
He also said he plans to introduce bills he sponsored in the House, including one that would increase tax credits for foster parents and several dealing with the education.
He said he's pleased that he's been able to work effectively with members of the other political party "despite the vast differences" they have on some issues.
Bailey said he's already taken over Righter's former office location at 88 Broadway Ave., Suite 1, Mattoon, and it will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. A new phone number for the office will be in place soon, he said.