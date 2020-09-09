Shelby County Board rejects effort to remove chairman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Board members on Wednesday morning voted against the removal of Chairman Bruce Cannon.

The vote during the board's regular monthly meeting was four votes favoring Cannon’s removal and 16 against.

Board members and public comments cited instances of Cannon being involved in misconduct and operating outside of the county code as the reason for his removal.

“I have no intention of resigning,” Cannon said prior to the vote, later adding that efforts to have him removed are politically-fueled.

Board members in favor of Cannon’s removal say it will help get the county back on track.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

