Shick wins Republican nod for Coles County Board District 3

CHARLESTON — Andrew Shick won the Republic primary election for Coles County Board District 3 in Charleston on Tuesday in a race with Alex Aitken.

Next, Shick will advance to the Nov. 8 general election for a race with District 3 incumbent county board member Michael Watts, who ran uncontested in the Democratic primary.

"Thank you everyone in District 3 for your support on the nomination," Shick wrote Tuesday evening on his Facebook page. "I look forward to the general election in November. I appreciate you all very much and I'm humbled to represent you."

Unofficial results show that Shick, who is a sales manager for a roofing company, won 139 votes, 67.48 percent of those cast in the District 3 election. Aitken, who is a registered nurse with Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System and a retiring staff sergeant with the Illinois National Guard, received 67 votes.

Shick's prior professional experience includes serving as a probation officer in Coles County, with the drug court and pretrial programs among his responsibilities, and serving as a corrections officer with the Coles County Sheriff's Office.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

