Shimkus' successor for the 15th District unclear Tuesday night
Shimkus' successor for the 15th District unclear Tuesday night

MATTOON — The race for the 15th Congressional District of Illinois was undecided late Tuesday.

With just 16% of precincts reporting, Republican Mary Miller received 30,228 votes to Democrat Erika Weaver's 8,086 votes, according to the Associated Press.

Both newcomers from Coles County, Miller or Weaver will succeed U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, who held the 15th seat since 2013 and spent 12 terms in Congress. He announced he would not be seeking re-election in August 2019.

The 15th Congressional District includes 33 counties covering most of southeastern Illinois.

Miller of Oakland said her goals include defending the American values of family, faith and freedom — values she believes are under attack by the "radical left."

Weaver, a public defender and school board member from Mattoon, said she understands the difficulties families face regarding housing and food security and identified the district's priorities as healthcare, education and economic development.

Election night results are always unofficial, but the volume of mail-in ballots this year means it may take longer for some races to be decided.

Mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday must be accepted by local election authorities if they arrive by Nov. 17, and there were more than 500,000 mail-in ballots that had not been returned as of Monday.

The Illinois State Board of Elections will certify the results from local election officials on Dec. 4.

Mary Miller

Miller
Erika Weaver

Weaver

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

