Shimkus' successor for the 15th District unclear Tuesday night

MATTOON — The race for the 15th Congressional District of Illinois was undecided late Tuesday.

With just 16% of precincts reporting, Republican Mary Miller received 30,228 votes to Democrat Erika Weaver's 8,086 votes, according to the Associated Press.

Both newcomers from Coles County, Miller or Weaver will succeed U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, who held the 15th seat since 2013 and spent 12 terms in Congress. He announced he would not be seeking re-election in August 2019.

The 15th Congressional District includes 33 counties covering most of southeastern Illinois.

Miller of Oakland said her goals include defending the American values of family, faith and freedom — values she believes are under attack by the "radical left."