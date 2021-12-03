State funding landing at Coles County airport

MATTOON — Coles County Memorial Airport will use its more than $2.2 million in state funds to purchase equipment and for pavement reconstruction, officials said.

“This is such a valuable opportunity for the airport and the community to be a part of this program,” airport manager Andrew Fearn said. “The funding is an integral part of maintaining and upgrading our facility. The projects will also funnel additional money into the community from the local contractors that complete the projects and utilize our facilities throughout the county.”

Fearn said the state dollars will be used to purchase snow removal equipment, as well as reconstructing pavement around the West Aircraft T-hangar area and Fuel Farm.

The Coles County facility is one of 96 airports across Illinois that will receive state funding in the coming months for a variety of projects. The money is part of the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital infrastructure plan which passed the General Assembly and the governor signed into law in 2019.

“Crucially, these dollars are going first and foremost to projects that might not otherwise be eligible for the full federal funding that they need to finish,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a news conference this week announcing the Rebuild Illinois funding.

The Rebuild Illinois plan is a multimodal infrastructure package covering roads, bridges, waterways, air travel and rail, as well as bike and pedestrian pathways. Of the funding for the Rebuild Illinois plan, $33.2 billion is slated to go directly toward transportation in accordance with the state’s 2016 “lock box” amendment that requires the state to use transportation related funds for their stated purpose.

The 2019 plan was largely funded through a doubling of the motor fuel tax to 38 cents, a rate that now goes up annually at the inflation rate. The measure also increased several fees motorists pay to the secretary of state, including registration fees.

