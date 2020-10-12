State lax in enforcing law meant to track, support minority-owned businesses

“One of the struggles that particularly women and minority contractors face is they tend to only be utilized on public projects that demand that they have a component for (minority) participation,” she said. “When we do these projects, they’re very happy with our work, our numbers are competitive. But they only will ask us to bid on this public work where a goal is assigned.”

It has worked before

Although the EDGE requirement does not mandate spending with diverse vendors, history shows that getting companies to report the data is a first step in changing how — and with whom — they do business.

In 2014, the state passed similar requirements for the state’s utility companies, such as Commonwealth Edison and Ameren Illinois. According to advocates, those requirements came after years of broken promises on vendor diversity.

Since the law passed, though, Illinois utilities have reported significant increases on spending with minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses.

ComEd has nearly doubled its spending with diverse vendors from 23% of total expenditures in 2012 to 41% in 2019, for a total of $738 million last year, according to self-reported data filed with the Illinois Commerce Commission.