State makes adjustment to Coles County property assessments

CHARLESTON — The state of Illinois has made an adjustment in Coles County's property values that will affect tax bills property owners receive this year.

The Illinois Department of Revenue assigned the county an assessment multiplier indicating it determined the county's overall property values are too low.

Specifically, the county received a multiplier of 1.0361, meaning the department's determination was that the county's assessment was about 3.6% below where it should be.

The state assigns a county a multiplier of 1.00 if it finds that the county's non-farm land property is assessed at the correct level of 33% of market value. Coles County received a 1.00 multiplier last year.

County Supervisor of Assessments Denise Shores said the county received the multiplier because property is selling at higher prices than assessed.

