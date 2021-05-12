 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State makes adjustment to Coles County property assessments
0 comments
top story

State makes adjustment to Coles County property assessments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us how you can save for a down payment on your dream home.

CHARLESTON — The state of Illinois has made an adjustment in Coles County's property values that will affect tax bills property owners receive this year.

The Illinois Department of Revenue assigned the county an assessment multiplier indicating it determined the county's overall property values are too low.

Specifically, the county received a multiplier of 1.0361, meaning the department's determination was that the county's assessment was about 3.6% below where it should be.

The state assigns a county a multiplier of 1.00 if it finds that the county's non-farm land property is assessed at the correct level of 33% of market value. Coles County received a 1.00 multiplier last year.

County Supervisor of Assessments Denise Shores said the county received the multiplier because property is selling at higher prices than assessed.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She described the difference between the state and county figures as "not large at all," but added that the assessment office is working with county townships on updating the values.

Watch now: Bell to continue as Coles County Board chairman

Property in the multi-township assessment district made up of Ashmore, Charleston, Hutton and Seven Hickory townships is close to the correct level, assessed at slightly above 33%, Shores said.

However, the assessments in the county's other townships are close to 30%, she added.

The state multiplier will be included in the formula used to determine property taxes to be paid this year.

Property taxes are based on several factors in addition to the assessed value, including any levy limits for the county's government taxing bodies.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois considers Asian American Education Bill

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News