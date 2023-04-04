CHARLESTON — Illinois students are academically lagging behind their peers in other Midwestern states where the schools did not close for as long during the COVID-19 pandemic, said State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet.

The Charleston native told his audience at Tuesday's Community Breakfast, presented by the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, that Illinois has a lot of catching up to do recover learning lost during online classes.

"That is going to be a big focus for me, the general assembly and members of both parties, but it has to be done smartly," Rose said. He added that, "There is going to be an incredible focus on that policy-wise and budget-wise going forward."

Rose, who is now representing Coles County again following a recent redrawing of the 51st District, said improving academic performance will require additional "catch up classes," more funding for those classes, shared resources, and many other measures to be successful.

"We are going to have to rethink everything we do at some point to get these kids caught up," Rose said during his presentation at the Unique Suites Hotel in Charleston.

Rose said one encouraging sign for this focus on learning recovering is a new tiered system funding formula for school districts that will direct more money downstate. The state senator said he is also encouraged by the Illinois State Board of Education's new superintendent, Tony Sanders, being a veteran educator who is a "no nonsense, smart, smart guy."

In addition, Rose said "there is a lot of good stuff going on" regarding efforts to make sure students have skills needed to enter the workforce after graduation. Rose noted that he planned to tour the Mattoon school district's LIFT regional high school vocational training center after the breakfast.

LIFT Director McClain Schaefer led Rose as he toured the facility's seven floors, which host classes in childcare; communications; culinary arts and hospitality; HVAC/green energy; information technology; leadership; and manufacturing, architecture, and construction. Participating students can earn dual credit for college, certifications, and industry credentials there.

Rose indicated he was impressed by the workforce potential offered by these programs, noting for example that there is currently shortage of HVAC workers in the area that needs to be filled.

Schaefer said LIFT is working with area school districts to eliminate lack of transportation as a barrier for students to take classes at LIFT. He told Rose that LIFT also would like to find a permanent funding sources to help districts cover LIFT's tuition, currently $1,000 per semester for non-Mattoon students, so more area students can utilize the classes.

"We need a regional hub," Schaefer said, adding that individual school districts cannot offer a wide variety of vocational programs on their own.

Collection: LIFT vocational training center opens for classes Robot in class First group of students Training equipment Robotics student LIFT atrium